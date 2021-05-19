BRATTLEBORO — Select Board members will use the “honor system” when submitting for reimbursements from the town for costs incurred for dependent care during board meetings, and they can get payment for household members who provide the care and might not be paid in other situations.
At the Select Board meeting held remotely Tuesday, the board voted 4-1 on both items, with board member Tim Wessel voting against both measures. He supported a third motion to pay out reimbursements and portions of board members’ annual stipends monthly, which passed unanimously.
“I’m not comfortable with the no-cap situation,” he said.
Wessel called for setting an hourly figure for care then having the town provide payment based on the duration of meetings to avoid board members having to come up with receipts. As a co-parent who can split duties with his wife, he acknowledged the challenges for a single parent. He spoke of splitting up duties with his wife, with special arrangements related to time spent at board meetings.
A vote at annual Representative Town Meeting in March increased stipends for board members and added compensation for child or other dependent care. The goal is to make participation on the board more accessible to those who might be discouraged by the financial implications, Town Manager Peter Elwell said.
Board members agreed that the dependent care costs should not apply to things such as meeting a constituent for lunch.
Elwell’s suggestion was to have the town manager review and approve the expenses then have the finance department cut a check. The logs will be available to the public, he said.
When the board discussed an hourly rate of $20 for child care and higher pay to be evaluated for special circumstances, Elwell worried administrative oversight could get complicated.
“I’m concerned it becomes bureaucratic quickly,” he said.
Board member Ian Goodnow preferred the system proposed by Elwell because data from the logs will help assess the usefulness of the reimbursements.
In response to setting a cap, board member Daniel Quipp said he trusts the current board and future boards not to abuse the reimbursement system. He opposed a limit on the pay to cover care a board member might need for their dependent in order to participate.
With the prospect of preparation for meetings taking board members away from children or dependents, board member Jessica Gelter suggested dependent care reimbursements could go toward that purpose. Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin looked at the raise in stipends approved at Representative Town Meeting as money to assist with those costs.
Goodnow called for allowing payments to board members to be made more regularly.
“In the spirit of RTM, they raised the stipends so that people who would rely on it potentially for monthly expenses could run for Select Board,” he said. “So it makes no sense to dole it out twice a year.”
An amendment to raise board stipends from $5,000 for the chairperson and $3,000 for other members to $10,000 and $8,000 respectively was approved in a 87-42 vote by Town Meeting members in March. In a letter to the editor published after the annual meeting, Wessel called the decision “a misguided one, and an insult to our citizens and taxpayers.”
“Brattleboro has a well-paid and excellent staff for a very good reason: We avoid turning the administration of our town into a political football, and when we move away from the Select Board being a clearly volunteer position, we invite the board being looked at as a career choice, and those serving become closer to ‘politicians’ as opposed to residents representing the entire town,” he wrote. Allowing the dependent care reimbursements “makes sense, but how does this huge overall pay increase possibly fix anything for our town? Why would it increase accessibility for people with lower incomes, when they would still have to get elected in an increasingly attractive position for candidates of all income levels? This does nothing to level an economic playing field, and everything to increase the competition for Select Board seats, while simultaneously disrespecting the hundreds of important other volunteers in Brattleboro town government who get no compensation whatsoever.”