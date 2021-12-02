BRATTLEBORO — One of the Select Board’s annual goals involves promoting public transit, and local officials have proposed a few ideas for the bus service.
“We can really put our heads together and make some improvements that I think we both will think are great,” board chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said Tuesday at a special meeting dedicated to budgeting. The Moover CEO Randy Schoonmaker was invited.
McLoughlin also asked Schoonmaker to return in January to discuss budgeting and ways to fund the improvements she proposed.
“All of these things,” Schoonmaker said, “are high on our list.”
Connecticut River communities have different needs than the ski towns, McLoughlin said after noting how the Moover merged with The Current in 2015. She called for expanding Brattleboro routes to help more commuters and incoming refugees.
The Moover does “a great job getting people to work but on the way home from work is a problem,” McLoughlin said.
“One more run at the end of the day would capture and give people, not only in Brattleboro, but the region, the opportunity to have a really vibrant service for commuters and it would be an economic development tool for the region,” she said, “because not only could employees get to work but employers could say to prospective employees, ‘You can take the bus.’”
To identify employers in need of a later bus, McLoughlin suggested the Moover could work with town staff and Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies. She recommended renewing a bus line to SIT Graduate Institute if refugees are housed on the campus.
Also, McLoughlin called for “beefing up” marketing of the sustainability of public transit.
“I hear radio ads for this statewide, but not locally,” she said.
Brattleboro pays the bus service about $50,000 a year while other towns pay much lower rates, McLoughlin said. Brattleboro’s price tag reflects the level of service the community receives, Schoonmaker said.
Public input gathered over 18 months, starting in 2019, guided the recent redesign of routes, Schoonmaker said.
“Our ability to generate more funding this fiscal year from state and federal sources is non-negotiable,” he said. “We received less than we asked for but more than we did pre-COVID.”
Schoonmaker called the marketing idea “easy to do.” He said he could work with the town’s sustainability coordinator and the state on messaging.
Schoonmaker is a member of the Welcoming Communities program run by Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. to build infrastructure to support immigration and in-migration.
“We met today to talk about the first refugees coming in, what we will be doing for transportation, and they will be going to SIT temporarily for up to six months,” he said. “There will be roughly a family a week arriving in December and running a fixed route bus up there is not an option.”
Schoonmaker said there’s no flexibility built into the current bus schedule “so we’re working on four other funding programs to run transportation there to take care of the Afghan refugees and anyone else up at SIT.” Refugees’ transportation needs will be met one way or another, he assured the board.
“It is our understanding by the time they get here they will be enrolled in Medicaid,” Schoonmaker said, anticipating refugees will have access to free transportation through the federal health insurance program. He estimates his group provides about 2,000 rides through Medicaid each week.
Board member Daniel Quipp said sides of the buses indicate whether someone is getting on the Red, White or Blue lines, but he would like the destination to be included so those who don’t regularly ride the bus will know where they are going. Schoonmaker said he would see what options are available.