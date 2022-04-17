BRATTLEBORO — Select Board members are expected to reconsider their 4-1 decision to have the ski jumper sculpture downtown removed until next winter and possibly approve an ambulance contract with a new provider after the town had a dispute with Rescue Inc.
Reconsideration of a prior decision “is an unusual move for this board but one that I lobbied for due to the fact that we had miscommunication occur with some opinion letters to the board,” board member Tim Wessel, who voted alone to keep the piece up, said via Facebook. “Thank you for advocating for art in Downtown Brattleboro and your support for our wonderful Harris Hill!”
At the April 5 meeting, the board discussed the potential of keeping the sculpture up year round at the request of Harris Hill Ski Jump organizers. Board members ultimately decided to stick with the previous agreement with the Harris Hill Association, which would allow the sculpture to be displayed from Dec. 1 to March 31, and have the town assist with removing and installing the piece.
Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said the board hadn’t seen letters from the community that were “absolutely included our backup [documents] by town staff.”
“But it was in a different section than what we’ve come to normally understand stuff is in on a particular matter,” he said. “This is something that’s been addressed and is really just a miscommunication between the board and town staff.”
Goodnow said the board believes it is best to reconsider an item to ensure the public knows all relevant information was reviewed before making a decision. At Tuesday’s meeting, he anticipates there will be a minimal amount of conversation before voting to reconsider the request from Harris Hill Association then there will be another vote on the original item.
Danny Lichtenfeld, director of Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, had previously written to the board to say “how much I appreciate the ski jump sculpture across from the library.”
“It’s simple, eye-catching, and it adds a perfect touch of character to Main Street,” he wrote ahead of the Feb. 5 meeting, a piece of correspondence found at the very end of the backup materials. “It’s a great way to remind those of us who live and work in Brattleboro of a very special part of our community history and heritage, and it also gives visitors a glimpse of one of the many things that makes Brattleboro such a special place. I’d love to see it remain there permanently.”
Tuesday’s meeting will be “quite busy,” Wessel wrote, encouraging people to reach out to him beforehand with feedback.
After a contract dispute with Rescue Inc., the board will consider authorizing Town Manager Yoshi Manale to execute a one-year contract with Golden Cross Ambulance Service of Claremont, N.H., for $75,000 to be paid in monthly installments of $6,250. The town’s fiscal year 2023 budget currently includes $285,300 for emergency medical services, a figure developed with the expectation of continuing with Rescue Inc.
Golden Cross will bill and collect the revenue for the year, Manale wrote in a memo. The group also will provide two ambulances, one advanced life support provider/paramedic for 24 hours and one advanced or basic life support provider from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“In addition, after careful deliberation of various options, the Town is considering shifting from a private EMS provider model to a joint Fire/EMS service, offering patient care from the scene to the hospital with transport service,” Manale wrote. “This Municipal Fire/EMS model is the most efficient and effective standard practice for the rapid delivery of medical care. It is currently being utilized in a highly successful manner by a number of municipalities in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.”
Manale said the one-year transition will allow fire department staff “an apprentice-style learning environment.”
“This year will also allow for BFD to purchase the necessary equipment and ambulances and hire the additional staff to support this service efficiently and effectively to the people of Brattleboro,” he wrote.
Goodnow said he expects a lot of discussion related the contract. He noted there will be an informational session about the EMS changes at Central Fire Station at 6 p.m. Monday, April 18, where questions from the public will be fielded.
“We’re going to make sure if people have questions that those questions are answered to the best of our ability,” he said.
He also anticipates the board’s consideration of the new contract to prompt questions about the future of fire/EMS in Brattleboro.
“Those ideas and that planning is a critical element of the Golden Cross contract, too,” he said.
Drew Hazelton, head of operations at Rescue Inc., said he hasn’t been invited to attend any of the upcoming meetings.
“I’m sure there will be lots of questions we can shed some light on but at this point, we have not been asked to participate,” he said. “Rescue’s got a 50-year history of providing the service so we understand how to provide high quality service. And with our record of 100 percent coverage for the town, we know a lot about how to manage the system and support the greater community.”
Rescue plans to host an informational meeting for the remaining member towns next month to understand the impact on the greater community, Hazelton said. He’s also working on a list of questions for the town regarding how his organization should approach issues such as flood response, fire standby, school crisis planning and active shooter incidents.
Other agenda items at the Select Board meeting include an additional liquor license for River Garden Marketplace, a monthly financial report, and appointments to the Windham Regional Commission and the Town Arts Committee.