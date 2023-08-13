BRATTLEBORO — Next month, the Select Board is slated to make its big decision on how to proceed with delivering emergency medical services.
In March, the board directed town staff to explore different EMS models. A decision next month would allow a chosen provider enough time to prepare for the next fiscal year, which begins in July, according to a memo from town staff.
The board heard presentations on start up costs, operational costs and potential revenues associated with running a municipal EMS model with the fire department. A request for information resulted in two contractors, including Brattleboro-based Rescue Inc., advising a request for proposals for a contracted model.
Tuesday's board meeting is "a fifth opportunity for public input with a focus on reviewing the project plan and the remaining tasks before a decision is made in September," the memo states. EMS topics are expected to start at about 7:10 p.m. and include an update on July's data from the fire department, which has been working with Golden Cross Ambulance since contract disputes caused the town to end its partnership with Rescue Inc.
Bob Oeser of Brattleboro, a critic of the town's split with Rescue Inc., urged community involvement ahead of the Select Board's Sept. 19 meeting, where the decision is anticipated on how to proceed.
"The town had a relationship with Rescue Inc. for 56 years — it was bumpy at times, and personalities are a challenge — but we, as entities, are bigger than that," Oeser wrote in a recent letter to the editor. "We must restore the relationship. We are part of a region served by Rescue."
Oeser said a fire-based EMS model for Brattleboro would be more expensive than partnering up. He suggested federal American Rescue Plan Act money, which are being looked at as a potential source for covering startup costs, would be "better used elsewhere."
"The Fire-EMS Transition Project continues to emphasize and value public feedback through a transparent approach of learning together with the community about what might be best for Brattleboro in the long term with regards to emergency services," town staff said in the memo.
Information is posted on brattleboro.org/emsproject. Feedback also can be provided through the site or by contacting emsfeedback@brattleboro.org.
Town staff are starting to prepare a framework for comparing the different models, according to the memo.
"This framework will attempt to compare financial considerations in an 'apples-to-apples' manner as well as the intangibles that the community and Select Board may also want to think about (e.g., customer satisfaction, procurement overhead, Town staff integration, billing rate policy, and so forth)," the memo states.
Another factor will involve the town's ability to maintain "a Fire-EMS effective response force." Brattleboro needs adequate numbers of firefighters to safely respond to big fires but also balance that with what resources are needed for emergency response and affordability for taxpayers, according to the memo.
Regarding the third-party contracted EMS alternative, the town is open to different approaches. That could mean contractors with dedicated ambulances or ones shared with other municipalities, or those who may or may not rely on fire department personnel to respond to some level of emergencies, according to the memo.
Proposals from potential EMS providers are due Aug. 29. Options are anticipated to be compared at the Sept. 5 board meeting.
A public forum is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Brooks Memorial Library. Town staff said they expect to "review in detail any viable alternatives, compare them, and invite the public to ask clarifying questions and otherwise express their opinions."
"This will be followed by a Sept. 19 Select Board meeting at which the plan is to make a decision on a direction forward for provision of EMS services," the memo states. "If, on the other hand, there are no responsive third-party EMS alternatives available after proposals are due, then the Selectboard could forgo the public forum and instead decide directly on either Sept. 5 or 19 to move forward with a municipal approach."