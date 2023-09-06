BRATTLEBORO — With technical issues at Brattleboro Community Television preventing audio from being heard by those tuning in by TV or Facebook, the Select Board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to postpone its meeting until Thursday.
Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said the meeting shouldn't be held if it couldn't be accessed in every way it's been available "especially for a meeting that has a lot of serious discussion." Emergency medical service options and security staffing at the Transportation Center were on the agenda, and the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center was packed with attendees.
Cor Trowbridge, executive director at BCTV, said the meeting could be watched through Zoom and the station would flash a message letting viewers know how that could be done.
Board Vice Chairman Franz Reichsman suggested the meeting should continue on since TV and Facebook aren't interactive platforms.
"There are people here who want to be heard," board member Peter "Fish" Case said.
Case and Reichsman voted against recessing the meeting until Thursday.
"I'm just conscious this discussion is not available to all of the public," Goodnow said. "You could potentially disenfranchise people."
Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin called the meeting "too important to have it be flawed in any way." Board members declined to recess the meeting for a half hour or hour to allow BCTV time to try to resolve the issue.
"I think the option of having a perfect meeting is not available to us," Reichsman said. "We have some compromises to make."
Dick DeGray, former board member, described being pleased by the large turnout at the meeting. However, he opposed moving forward if it could not be fully accessed by the public.
"There's a lot of people who are older in the community who don't have access to [Zoom]," he said. "They wouldn't know how to install it. It doesn't make a difference how easy it is."
DeGray said he appreciates the guests who attended, and suggested they could write statements if they couldn't return Thursday. The town invited fire/EMS officials from other communities to participate. Thursday's meeting starts at 6:15 p.m. at the Municipal Center.