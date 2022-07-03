BRATTLEBORO — Following the overturn of the Roe V. Wade decision by the United States Supreme Court, the Select Board will be considering a resolution to signal support for the right to abortions.

"It's a statement of solidarity and expression of the board's values as far as the issue and how we might exercise our power in the ways that we can support fair access to abortion," board member Jess Gelter said in an interview Sunday.

On Tuesday, the board will take up the resolution as proposed by Gelter. Roe V. Wade "determined that the Constitution of the United States generally protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion," states the document.

The proposed resolution notes other states and jurisdictions have begun passing laws to pursue legal action against those who have or provide abortions and those who aid them, however, Vermont law preserves the right to abortion in law and Vermonters will vote on an amendment to make that right part of the state's Constitution on Nov. 8.

Five Planned Parenthood locations in Vermont and New Hampshire are closing this year, the proposed resolution states.

"[C]urrently, before those closures 38 percent of Vermont women live in counties with no abortion clinic," the proposed resolution states, adding that "providers of reproductive and family planning services have experienced an increase in violent attacks over the last two years ... and Vermont law does not protect people seeking reproductive health care and/or clinic personnel from blockades, harassment, and/or violence."

The resolution describes access to abortion being tied to "economic wellbeing of a community." It says unintended pregnancies can lead to financial difficulties for families, and women are at least four times more likely than men to reduce hours or leave the workforce for a period of time to care for children.

Gelter said she appreciates the allyship of Board Chairman Ian Goodnow and Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp for putting the resolution on the agenda, and Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland and Town Attorney Bob Fisher for reviewing the language. Most of the language was drafted by Gelter, who used some models for potential actions and heard from constituents who raised concerns.

According to an administrative report, the resolution could require further discussion at the next meeting as well.

Gelter said the title, "A Resolution to Protect a Woman's Right to Choose," was shortened from the original in a way that "excludes all the folks who can get pregnant, by gendering the issue."

"That's something I know we need to fix about it," she said.

Another agenda item for Tuesday's meeting involves an agreement for the fire department to have additional oversight by a medical doctor as it works in its first year with Golden Cross Ambulance to provide a paramedic-level of care after the town chose not to continue to working with Rescue Inc. after contract disputes.

"This service is not a new practice for the department," Fire Chief Len Howard wrote in a memo. "As a first response Advanced EMT service, we have been receiving two hours a month at no charge for this service."

For its first year as a paramedic-level service, the department needs to increase the oversight to eight hours a month. Howard said the requirement comes from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Vermont EMS District 13’s medical director.

Two hours will still come at no charge but the additional six will need to be compensated, according to the memo. The monthly fee of $1,415 from Dartmouth Hitchcock will total about $16,980 for the year. The group's doctors work in the emergency department at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

"After one year of oversight operating at this paramedic level, the district’s medical director feels this oversight can be reduced to four hours a month," Howard wrote. "This is a vital role to have the Brattleboro Fire Department performing at the highest level of care."

Also on the agenda are items regarding downtown safety, a mural on High Street, the purchase of a hybrid vehicle used at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, a request for an increase in water and sewer allocation for Commonwealth Dairy, adoption of fines associated with the town's Rental Housing Inspection Program, endorsement of a recommendation for replacing Melrose Bridge, emergency construction on a retaining wall on Williams Street, a collective bargaining agreement with the Brattleboro Professional Firefighters Association, and an employment agreement for Moreland to serve as interim town manager.

