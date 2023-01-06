BRATTLEBORO — Town officials are exploring the possibility of opening an overnight warming shelter to accommodate people without a place to stay.
"On Boxing Day, Dec. 26, I was walking to my car downtown, and I encountered two folks walking on the street," said Jessica Gelter, a member of the Brattleboro Select Board, during a Tuesday night meeting.
The two individuals, who are homeless, told Gelter they had spent the entirety of Christmas night walking because the overnight shelter at Groundworks Collaborative was full and they had no place to keep warm.
"They walked around probably from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m.," she said.
For decades, said Gelter, Brattleboro has taken care of people like the couple she encountered on the morning of Dec. 26, but it seems, right now, the town could do more.
"It's really important that the town step up in this shortage ... of shelter beds, particularly in the winter," she said. "It's important that we use both financial resources and space that we have to address the issue."
At its Jan. 10 evening meeting, the Select Board will discuss Gelter's concerns.
"I want the town to commit resources to alleviate the capacity situation," Gelter told the Reformer after the meeting. "I am not sure what is possible or feasible."
Gelter said she doesn't know if the other members on the board agree with her, but she'd like to see the new town manager work on the issue to determine if the town does have the space and financial resources available.
"Let's bring in people that know a little bit about the situation," said board member Daniel Quipp during the Jan. 3 meeting, which is available on BCTV. "Principally Groundworks [Collaborative]."
Quipp also recommended bringing in Sue Graff, the local field director for the Vermont of Human Services, and representatives from Southeastern Vermont Community Action and Health Care and Rehabilitation Services.
In the summer of 2021, Groundworks opened a new shelter on South Main Street, which has space to house 32 people each night. Previously, Groundworks relied on staff and volunteers to run winter shelters at the Winston Prouty Center on Austine Drive and, before that, at the First Baptist Church in downtown Brattleboro.
Jon Hoover, director of operations for Groundworks, said its overnight shelter is full right now and there's a wait list.
He said Groundworks is willing to work with the town to find a solution, but it doesn't have the staffing to manage an additional shelter.
"If there's an effort to organize a shelter, then we definitely want to be part of that conversation," said Hoover. "We can support or advise that. But at this point, we're not in a position to take responsibility for that."
Hoover gave credit to the volunteers who staffed the winter shelters before Groundworks opened its new shelter, saying if the town can recreate that engagement, it could succeed in opening an overflow shelter.
"It was really impressive, the amount of engagement from the community that supported that," he said. "I was a volunteer manager and I was awestruck by how much support we were able to get."
Just the same, said Hoover, "Even if there is a volunteer-driven overflow shelter, there would need to be good practices in place for the program to run well and safely for a vulnerable population with complex needs."
Graff told the Reformer she is also eager to engage in this conversation with the town.
She said there are state funds available to help towns set up warming shelters, but that entails "some administrative burden ... that some communities and partners may not want to engage with. ... But certainly there are models within communities and towns that do stand up seasonal shelters. It's definitely something that exists, but it can be very challenging to sustain."
Towns often rely on emergency managers to set up overnight shelters when there are power outages or extreme weather events, she said.
"I think many towns are in the space of feeling like they want to do something and they have the emergency management kind of sheltering model in mind," she said. "But that's different than running a 24/7 shelter, even if it's a seasonal homeless shelter. Though they can serve some of the same folks, the skills and training necessary to do that work and the partners that are involved in creating those shelters are very different."
Discussions like this are needed, though, said Graff, because Vermont has a huge need for emergency shelter.
"The reality is, in a typical year, without the pandemic, we would have housed maybe 300 people [statewide]. The fact is, with the pandemic and the open eligibility for sheltering during the pandemic, we have 1,500 households in the program already."
Also during Tuesday night's Select Board meeting, Nancy Braus, the owner of Everyone's Books on Elliot Street, said she's spoken to people without housing who have been offered shelter in other cities but they have no way of getting there.
"The state says no one is going to freeze to death at night because we have lodging for them. But if you don't have a car and the lodging is in Rutland ... it might as well be on the moon."
"We are in a situation where we don't always have a hotel room in the district that the person is seeking," Graff told the Reformer.
While the state did publish a request for transportation proposals last year, said Graff, it did not receive any satisfactory proposals.
"Our hope was that we would be able to match people in the general assistance program who were placed out of district with a transportation provider that the state would pay for, but that hasn't come to fruition," she said. "They have to arrange that on their own, if they can. Sometimes they can't accept a hotel room because they can't get there."
Groundworks does not generally offer transportation to other shelters or hotels and motels around the state, said Hoover.
If someone has a family member in another part of the state who they can stay with, said Hoover, "We buy someone a bus ticket, but those funds are not used to shuttle someone to either another shelter or a motel."