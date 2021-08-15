BRATTLEBORO — Because of concerning COVID-19 trends, the Select Board will again consider whether to mandate masks in public spaces.
"We are trying to figure out what is the best way to keep us all safe, encourage vaccinations and keep the medical professionals safe, while we go about our business and our lives," Select Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said Sunday.
At a special Select Board meeting Tuesday, the only agenda item is the potential mask mandate. The agenda notes there will be limited public seating in the meeting room, all seats will be spaced at least 6 feet apart, and everyone will need to wear a face covering.
In June, the board voted to lift a mask mandate for vaccinated people in indoor public spaces. Then, board members spoke about not wanting confusion as state and federal guidance changed with the vaccination efforts underway.
Now, there's cause for concern.
"Windham County has now moved to ‘substantial’ levels of community transmission," Select Board member Daniel Quipp said Wednesday on his Select Board page on Facebook. "This means everyone should wear a mask indoors in public. The latest surge of this pandemic is happening because of the delta variant and is overwhelmingly hospitalizing and killing unvaccinated people."
Quipp was referring to designations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on community transmission of the virus. The designations go from low to moderate to substantial to high.
When the county hit "substantial," Brattleboro required face coverings in two buildings for employees and visitors as well as vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell said in a statement Wednesday that the CDC guidance on this matter is clear: All “people [should] wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.”
The town does not have the authority to return to fully remote meetings right now. Elwell told the Reformer that the town is considering options to ensure meetings are "both safe and productive."
"It is possible that we will continue mostly in person and masked, and it is possible we might move to mostly remote but with an in-person option for the public," he said last week. "We’ll announce a decision on that when one has been made.”
McLoughlin said board members are hearing from business owners and community members, and gathering data from the state and CDC.
"My thinking is that encouraging mask wearing is of benefit and not that much of an inconvenience, but I am open to all views," she said. "We want to hear from residents and business owners alike. We will listen, we will have this discussion in a public forum and then decide."
On Friday, the state reported Windham County had nine new cases and 51 in the last 14 days. Chittenden County was said to have 26 new cases that day and 466 in the last 14 days.
Bennington and Rutland counties each had 13 new cases Friday. In the last 14 days, Bennington County had 58 and Rutland County had 63.
Bennington and Chittenden counties now have a "high" level of community transmission, according to the CDC. Rutland County has "substantial."