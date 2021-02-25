BRATTLEBORO — Things were rolling along, pardon the pun, at Brattleboro Bowl after Andrea Papanek and her husband, Kevin Napaver, bought the place from Audrey and Burl Penton in 2017.
"Things were great. It was fantastic," said Napaver in a video he submitted to The Barstool Fund, a viral fundraiser launched by the digital media company Barstool Sports, which provides financial support to small businesses such as Brattleboro Bowl. "Fast forward 2020, March 17, COVID-19 hits, we were ordered by the state to cease operations."
The bowling alley was closed for 96 days until it was given the go-ahead to reopen, with conditions that limited hours of operation and capacity.
"This is what you get," said Napaver in the video that was recorded in the bowling alley. Behind him, the alleys are open and brightly lit, but there are no customers.
Despite safety precautions such as only half their lanes being open and cleaning the bowling balls between play, people are still fearful of contracting COVID-19. This includes not just bowlers, but also kids coming in to play in the arcade and folks stopping in for a bite to eat or to shoot some pool.
"This is what would be our busy season," said Papanek, during a quiet interview with the Reformer on Tuesday.
"Bowling is an inclement weather activity," said Napaver, who said business is running at about 35 percent of a non-pandemic year, largely due to a state prohibition on league play.
The state’s COVID-19 guidance classifies bowling alleys as structured environments where people can only interact with others in their immediate household.
"There is zero league bowling in Vermont right now," Napaver said in the video. "That is a revenue foundation. It's guaranteed revenue, so that's a crusher, not to have any league bowling."
In the video, Napaver said he can continue as is for the next three or four months, but if the restrictions continue through the summer, he's not so certain what might happen.
"We'll probably need some help," he said. "I'd like to get staff back."
Shortly after Napaver submitted a video, he got a video call from David Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports.
"We've helped a bunch of bowling alleys," said Portnoy.
Portnoy Brattleboro Bowl was selected as a beneficiary because "it looked like the type of place a million people have spent their childhood in."
By Feb. 24, Barstool had raised nearly $36 million for 274 businesses.
Napaver and Papanek declined to reveal just how much they received, but Napaver said the funds will be used on payroll and mortgage. Napaver said he has four people he'd like to bring back to work and four others he would like to offer more hours to.
"I want to get everybody back to work and get the hours they need," he said in the video.
Napaver and Papanek left "highly stressful" jobs in Boston, looking for a better life, eventually moving to West Chesterfield, N.H., several years ago. They now live in Guilford.
"This was a hangout for us," Napaver said about Brattleboro Bowl.
Napaver took up bowling as a youth and still bowls.
"He's quite enthusiastic [about bowling]," said Papanek, who didn't take up the sport until they met.
The bowling alley opens at 3 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends and is closed at 10 p.m. Every other lane is open, with each lane limited to six people from the same household.
Because business is slow, said Papanek, bowling might be a perfect pandemic activity, because on most weekdays and into the evenings there are plenty of lanes.
Napaver also expressed thanks to the "handful of locals" who have been coming in to bowl several times a week throughout the pandemic.