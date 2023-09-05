BRATTLEBORO — A shelter-in-place directive was issued early Tuesday afternoon at the Brattleboro Union High School campus including Brattleboro Area Middle School and Windham Regional Career Center.
Administrators said the incident involved "a student who was dysregulated outside of the building."
"The Brattleboro Police were contacted and assisted in supporting our community and ensuring everyone's safety," states a message that went out to families. "When sheltering in place, students and staff are expected to stay in the classroom they are in and to continue with their classroom activities and learning."
Superintendent Mark Speno told the Reformer the student is OK but was dysregulated to the point where administrators "made the call to shelter and assist him."
Dysregulation, or emotional dysregulation, is described at verywellmind.com as "an inability to control or regulate one's emotional responses, which can lead to significant mood swings, significant changes in mood, or emotional lability. It can involve many emotions, including sadness, anger, irritability, and frustration."
"In general," the site states, "emotional dysregulation involves having emotions that are overly intense in comparison to the situation that triggered them. This can mean not being able to calm down, avoiding difficult emotions, or focusing your attention on the negative. Most people with emotional dysregulation also behave in an impulsive manner when their emotions (fear, sadness, or anger) are out of control."
Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans directed any questions to the school district.