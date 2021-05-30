BRATTLEBORO — Masks. Should they stay or go?
Select Board members will discuss the question at Tuesday’s meeting as it pertains to the mask mandate it enacted for inside establishments as part of the town’s response to COVID-19.
“Statewide, almost 80 percent of Vermonters have received one or both doses of the vaccine and an average of approximately 20 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed each day this week,” Town Manager Peter Elwell wrote in a memo dated Thursday.
To aid in its decision making, the board asked for data and feedback from community members on lifting a mask order put in place in May 2020. Elwell said Vermont Department of Health statistics indicate Brattleboro’s vaccination is “comparable to the statewide rate and that new cases in Brattleboro are declining.”
“The two-week rolling average of new confirmed cases in Brattleboro has declined during May from 17 to 10 to 4 to 3,” he wrote.
Dover recently rescinded its mask order. Wilmington Select Board members are going to consider doing the same during their Tuesday meeting.
Other COVID-related matters on Tuesday’s agenda in Brattleboro include how to host future Select Board meetings — remotely, in person or both — and whether to continue to allow deferment of Small Business Assistance Program loans.
According to the memo, the outstanding balance for SBAP loans totals $276,454. Four recipients are making payments and the other four have deferred.
Elwell said it may be time to end the deferments given the state and federal assistance offered during the pandemic, and how business activity is increasing.
Other businessThe board will consider awarding a bid for the proposed Pleasant Valley Water Treatment Facility improvements to Kingsbury Companies of Middlesex for $11,999,500. According to an administrative report, the price is “higher than the engineer’s cost estimate for this work but is an awardable bid based on a thorough review of the bid and the amount of financing approved by Representative Town Meeting in March of 2021.”
Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint will present information about Vermont’s allocation of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) money and other funding.
The board will be asked to sign a memorandum of understanding with the New England Police Benevolent Association related to a recent schedule change for the Brattleboro Police Department due to staffing shortages.
Another item involves retaining an executive search firm, potentially The Mercer Group Inc., to provide support in the upcoming search of a new town manager. Elwell is set to retire at the end of the year.