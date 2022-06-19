BRATTLEBORO — In a move that would provide more resources than originally envisioned, the Select Board will be considering having three ambulances stationed in town rather than two and a second advanced emergency medical technician on staff for 24 hours a day instead of 12.
"As we move forward, staff continue to plan for the Town’s EMS responsibilities with our new partner, Golden Cross Ambulance Service," Assistant Manager Patrick Moreland wrote in a memo.
Golden Cross of Claremont, N.H., offered the third ambulance and an extra 12 hours from an AEMT at no additional cost for 90 days. After that, the town can choose to go with the original level of service or increase it with the additional resources for an extra $50,000 for the year.
The partnership comes after a contract dispute between the town and Rescue Inc. of Brattleboro, and intends to create a joint fire/EMS service with a paramedic level of service. The Select Board authorized in April a $75,000 contract with Golden Cross that would put two ambulances at Central Fire Station on Elliot Street, and staff a full-time paramedic 24 hours per day and a second advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT) provider for 12 hours a day.
On Tuesday, the board will consider the new offer from Golden Cross. In a memo, Fire Chief Len Howard said the proposed contract addendum will help with judging needs.
Town officials expect to hear soon about Golden Cross's application to the Vermont Department of Health for authorization to transport patients for a paramedic level of service in Brattleboro. At a meeting where Golden Cross received approval from Vermont EMS District 13 last month, Rescue Inc. Chief of Operations Drew Hazelton raised concerns about the plan only including two ambulances.
On Sunday, Howard said the offer from Golden Cross doesn't have anything to do with the application to the state.
Will Moran, EMS chief for the health department, previously told the Reformer the state assesses an ambulance service differently than a stakeholder such as Hazelton. The state’s focus is on the capability of the applicant to do what they’re saying they can do and to provide EMS service 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year either through their own personnel or contracting with other regional ambulance providers.
“As long as the applicant can meet that requirement, either through their own resources or working with other regional ambulance providers, then it’s up to them to decide who will be the players and to what level of involvement they will have,” Moran said, explaining that the health department’s role is to support an applicant through the process and assure the public that the plan meets requirements of the EMS rule.
Also on Tuesday, the Select Board will consider a schedule of fines for fire and building code violations. The board established a rental housing inspection program proposed by the fire department in 2019 and fines were planned but never completed then the COVID-19 pandemic began and set back the process.