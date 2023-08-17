BRATTLEBORO — A request to award a bid for architectural and engineer services to conduct a feasibility study at the town pool went swimmingly at the Select Board meeting.
Carol Lolatte, director of the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, counted six bids that came in as part of the process. They ranged from $36,644 to $114,660.
Lolatte said she, the town's park supervisor and a building consultant discussed the bids and opted for the third highest — Northeast Collaborative Architects for $59,500.
"They use regional architects and people who are familiar with Brattleboro," she said, adding that they know the people and what the community can afford.
Before the board voted to support going with the firm on Tuesday, Select Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin said she's worked with Lolatte on many projects and respects her judgement. Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said he believes going over budget by $9,500 would be worthwhile if that's what Lolatte and her team think is best.
The study is anticipated to look at the potential for building "a new aquatics facility and pool at Living Memorial Park" and include cost estimates based on conceptual plans, and community meetings to gather input then present concepts for review at the end of the process.
Late last month, community members were invited to provide ideas and feedback about the pool with town staff. That day, Lolatte noted the pool was built in 1957 and renovated in the late 1980s.
"It has been patched numerous times," she said. "We're losing several thousand gallons of water a day."
Lolatte said the goal of the community input session was to start the initial phases of a feasibility study on potential renovations.
"I thought it went really well," Brattleboro Planning Director Sue Fillion said in a previous interview. "There were a lot of different user groups at the pool throughout the day so I think we were able to speak to a lot of those different user groups."
Children in swim lessons and summer camp, youth swim team members, parents and other pool users provided feedback. About 80 to 100 people offered input.
On Tuesday, Lolatte deemed the effort a success. Most people agreed that bathrooms are due for an upgrade.
"If I can put it in one of the kid's words, 'The bathrooms are gross,'" Lolatte said. "I heard that time and time again."
Lolatte said the need for non-gendered bathrooms also is a top priority for the community. Other requests involved a larger splash pad, an indoor pool, a lazy river and an extended season.
"I'm excited about this project," Goodnow said. "I think that it will be an important part of the discussion for the budget next year."