NEW YORK CITY — A former Brattleboro resident who spent 68 months in federal prison for dealing heroin and cocaine in Southern Vermont is back in federal custody for violating the conditions of his parole.
According to court documents, Childlove Gelin, now 30, was arrested in New York City last July and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Since his arrest, Gelin has been held in a New York jail. On Tuesday, a federal court authorized his transfer to Vermont to face charges of violating his parole.
Gelin and two other men, John Jones, now 36, and Joshua Heathman, now 25, then both of Massachusetts, were taken into custody in 2015 following a months-long investigation by the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force into drug dealing using the Brattleboro apartments of four women, two on South Main Street and two on Canal Street.
According to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont, the four women let the men use their apartments in exchange for drugs.
On July 13, 2015, in Brattleboro, the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of six grams of crack cocaine from Gelin and Jones. According to court documents, the task force had purchased heroin and cocaine from the pair in the past in an apartment at 23 South Main St. On April 18, 2016, Gelin was arrested in his Brattleboro apartment, where investigators found 44.7 grams of cocaine base and $2,871. Gelin was also found in possession of a handgun.
Gelin was released pending court proceedings and on July 13, 2015, he was arrested in Deerfield, Mass., following a car chase on Interstate 91 that reached speeds of 130 mph. During the chase Gelin tossed 67 grams of crack cocaine out the window. Four days later, a surveying crew discovered the drugs and turned them over to the Massachusetts State Police.
Heathman received a sentence of three years in jail followed by three years of supervised release. In May 2020, Heathman was released from prison and arrested one month later in Massachusetts, cited with possessing weapons and drugs. In November that same year, Heathman was injured after being shot in the chest and later arrested, cited with possession of a firearm.
Heathman is not listed as being in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. A federal database lists his status as "absconded."
Jones was sentenced to 85 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. In July 2021, he was released from prison and is now on supervised release in New Hampshire.