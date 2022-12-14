BRATTLEBORO — Since the local fire department, with the help of Golden Cross Ambulance, took over emergency medical response from Rescue Inc. in July, patients have filed two complaints, and both of those just over the past week.
Though Brattleboro Fire Department Lt. Chuck Keir said he couldn't give details of the first complaint because of patient confidentiality, he said it did not involve the quality of the care provided.
"It was more of a bedside manner [complaint]," said Keir during Tuesday night's Select Board meeting.
The second complaint, which the department received just prior to the Tuesday night meeting, had not yet been addressed, added Keir.
Keir told the Select Board that after receiving the first complaint, the department reviewed the call and what kind of services were provided.
"We take them very seriously," he said. "We reviewed all the policies and protocols that were relevant to this particular incident. After going over all of those, we met with the two individuals that the complaint was against, reviewed those policies, protocols in detail. We also discussed a number of different scenarios, how those interactions could be held, could have gone differently. I feel very comfortable that their actions won't be repeated in the future."
"While it's disappointing to receive a complaint," said Daniel Quipp, board vice-chairman, "it's also not surprising. Over 1,200 calls, you might have a couple that don't go so well."
"It should also be noted, too," said Keir, speaking to the Reformer on Wednesday, "that although we talked about the complaint last night, we have received quite a few letters complimenting us on the service we provided."
During the meeting, Quipp said he was confident that the department won't allow "the standard to slip," adding, "We're feeling pretty good about the way things are going. There is a process of continuing improvement."
Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin noted the board would not have been made aware of the complaint if it had been filed against a private organization.
"If these complaints had happened a year ago," Keir said on Wednesday, "the town of Brattleboro would probably not have been informed by Rescue Inc. about them unless we specifically inquired about complaints."
From July to the end of November, the Brattleboro Fire Department and Golden Cross have responded to 1,265 calls, with an average response time of four minutes and 17 seconds. Once on scene, providers are there for an average of just under 28 minutes, said Keir.
He also said Golden Cross has invoiced for $431,660 and collected $242,526, a 56 percent collection rate.
Keir said collection rates are dependent on how much an organization charges and how much a private insurer or Medicare or Medicaid will pay.
Keir and Fire Chief Leonard Howard also provided the board with "a heat map," detailing where the services are being provided.
The busiest time of the day, said Kier, is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and most of the calls during a 24-hour period are to downtown and the areas around two hotels in the north and south of Brattleboro that provide transitional housing through state funding.