BRATTLEBORO — A group hired to evaluate paths forward for providing emergency medical services in town developed criteria for the project and is receiving public feedback.
Preliminary findings of a feasibility study presented at Tuesday's Select Board meeting did not offer any conclusions. Rich Buchanan, senior project manager at AP Triton, said his group is looking at metrics and data to make recommendations.
"In the end, you folks will decide what your constituents need from a priority standpoint," he told the board, calling his group's perspective "neutral" in the process. "We have a good understanding that it is a polarized issue."
Residents are being surveyed at surveymonkey.com/r/bfdcitizens until the end of the month. They also are invited to a public forum at Central Fire Station at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Since the start of the town's new fiscal year on July 1, the Brattleboro Fire Department has partnered with Golden Cross Ambulance of Claremont, N.H., after the town split ways with Rescue Inc. of Brattleboro following a dispute over contract negotiations. AP Triton of Sheridan, Wyoming was hired by the town in May for $38,721 to conduct the feasibility study.
The fire department has delivered “first-response pre-hospital EMS care” to Brattleboro residents since 2000, according to the initial announcement about the transition. This year, the department received licensing to provide paramedic-level service.
Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said the final report on the study is anticipated to be discussed in December.
AP Triton is looking at four options: reinstating the funding and contractual agreement with Rescue, entering a contractual agreement with a private ambulance, creating a fire-based EMS and ambulance transport by the fire department, or having a public/private partnership as is currently underway. Criteria includes the quality of service delivery, performance or time to respond, fiscal responsibility and sustainability.
Buchanan said EMS calls from 2019 to 2021 are being analyzed, which will help determine potential revenue and service needs. Staffing and equipment also will be a big consideration.
Brattleboro's response times for fire and EMS calls rival "most urban systems so it's going very well," Buchanan said. He also described the town partnering with Rescue again as being viable.
Evaluating service delivery is about comparing "apples to apples," Buchanan said. Sustainability has to do with finances and control over services.
Having solid cost estimates for the town to run EMS itself will provide it with better ability to negotiate with other agencies, Buchanan said.
"This is what we need," Goodnow said of the study. "We need a third party that doesn't have an emotion to look at this objectively."
Bob Oeser of Brattleboro said $25,000 of funding approved by annual Representative Town Meeting in March was allocated for a strategic plan for the fire department, not a feasibility study.
"There was no mention of the fire/EMS model at the time," he said. "It was not on the table. It was not a consideration. However, there were some things going on in the background ... To be informed about it, I think it's inescapable."
Oeser said the overtime budget for the fire department is currently at 128 percent and there continues to be staff turnover. He also noted there is concern among community members that the survey was hastily created and a glitch that made it unavailable for some time may have kept some people from participating.