BRATTLEBORO — Emergency medical services are anticipated to be more in demand in the winter than in the last few months in which the Brattleboro Fire Department shared responsibility for responding with Golden Cross Ambulance.
“Obviously this is new for us but we just had a conversation with Golden Cross in regards to when we should see an uptick,” Assistant Fire Chief Charles “Chuck” Keir III said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday. “They do predict that the months of December, January, February, there being a slight uptick in call volume basically due to flu and general illness.”
October was the busiest month for the Brattleboro Fire Department and Golden Cross Ambulance since they started partnering up on responding to EMS calls after contract negotiation disputes led the town to drop Rescue Inc. In October, 265 calls for ambulance and 334 calls for service came in.
“On top of that call volume, we also had Fire Safety Week, which is really Fire Safety Month,” Keir said. “That had a good collaboration of Golden Cross and BFD providers going out into the community for fire prevention efforts.”
Fire and Golden Cross staff also were collecting information for AP Triton, which is conducting a feasibility study. The consulting group is anticipated to issue a report next month looking at different models for the future of EMS in Brattleboro.
The four options include reinstating the funding and contractual agreement with Rescue, entering a contractual agreement with a private ambulance, creating a fire-based EMS and ambulance transport by the fire department, or having a public/private partnership as is currently underway with Golden Cross. Criteria includes the quality of service delivery, performance or time to respond, fiscal responsibility and sustainability.
EMS calls from July 1 to Oct. 31 in Brattleboro total 1,006. The average response time is four minutes and 13 seconds, and the average time on a call is 27 minutes 57 seconds. Mutual aid was needed twice, including the fire at the Fulflex plant in September.
A total of 694 patients were transported from July to October. Two ambulances were needed 157 times and a third 28 times.
Select Board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp called the numbers in the monthly data reports “pretty steady.”
“Most months,” he said, “we’re seeing pretty similar kind of pieces of data, and I’m assuming the community’s also seeing that.”
Of the approximately $367,292 billed, about $191,760 has been collected by Golden Cross. That translates to a 52.2 percent collection rate, Keir said.
“We see that the collection rate is going up each month,” Fire Chief Len Howard said. “We’re still not going to have a good, solid number probably at least six months into it or eight months into it to see what we’re typically going to get.”
AP Triton is looking at the collection rate, Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said.
“That is a critical element to considering any kind of EMS model,” he said.
Robert Oeser of Brattleboro said last month, 129 percent of what was budgeted for overtime for the fiscal year was spent. This month, it is up to 167 percent.
“I don’t know if that’s concerning or not,” Oeser said. “But at some point, is there a dangerousness factor of how much overtime is being worked?”
Overtime usage is a concern, Howard said, noting that it has been affected by summer vacations, family and medical leave, COVID and the need to have staff fill in when others are taking classes to become certified at higher levels.