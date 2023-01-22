BRATTLEBORO — For anyone who has had to hold their bladder too long while walking around downtown, this should come as a relief: town staff are looking into adding public restrooms.
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said they examined options on municipally-owned property throughout downtown before landing on three places — the Preston Lot, the High Grove Lot, and the Common. The same locations hosted portable toilets put out in previous years but not last year due to maintenance challenges.
At the Select Board meeting Tuesday, town staff suggested considering bathrooms at the Common and the High Grove Lot in the more immediate future. They also noted the potential for making restrooms available in the Transportation Center, which is being eyed as a possible police substation.
Recommended at the Common is a precast concrete restroom with two units, which would cost about $175,000, and a Portland Loo for the High Grove Lot, which would run about $150,000. Both projects are estimated to cost another $50,000 each to install with the help of the Brattleboro Department of Public Works.
Andrew Graminski, planning technician for the town, previously said the Portland Loo was developed in Oregon.
“It’s kind of an industrial kind of unit that’s a single unit, unisex — everyone can use it,” he said during a Select Board meeting in January where different models for bathrooms were discussed. “It’s stainless steel. It’s easy to clean.”
Graminski said someone would still need to clean the Portland Loo every day and it could potentially be put anywhere with a connection to water and sewer.
“Louvers” found at the top and bottom of the units would help prevent crime, Graminski previously told the board.
“It’s basically just open slits so it still kind of creates this environment of privacy but at the same time, police officers can see if there’s illicit activity occurring in that unit itself,” he said. “They’re also timed so it limits how long you can be in it.”
The restroom at the Common is envisioned as being open only in the warmer months when the park is more in use, with a partnership with Rich Earth Institute to set up waterless toilets for its Urine Nutrient Reclamation Project. According to richearthinstitute.org, separation of urine at the source keeps plant nutrients from causing water pollution and allows them to be used as an agricultural resource.
“Rich Earth Institute is a world leader in researching this technology,” Moreland said. “A partnership with us would be really kind of interesting and a demonstration of us trying to promote our goals of sustainability.”
Arthur Davis, director of the Urine Nutrient Reclamation Project at Rich Earth Institute, said his group is interested in collaborating with the town even if this project doesn’t pan out.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said, “to show participation in some of the really cool work that’s being done in Brattleboro in the last 10 years.”
Select Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin voiced support for adding one restroom then saving money for another in what could become the police substation.
Board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp said the year-round restroom should be the choice. He called the project “a substantial investment” but something every person needs.
Board member Tim Wessel said he has too many questions to want to include funding in the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, and Board Chairman Ian Goodnow agreed in wanting to hold off. The board is close to finalizing the spending plan to send to Representative Town Meeting in March for approval.
“I really do think we should think about what extra staffing would be needed,” Wessel said, recounting issues with the portable toilets which had reportedly been used for prostitution and drug activity. “It’s not a great time to add things we need to police.”
Kate O’Connor, a member of the board of trustees at the Brooks Memorial Library, noted problems in the bathrooms at the library.
“The only saving grace is there are people who can call medical services or call out, ‘Does anyone have Narcan?’” she said, referring to a medication to counteract opioid overdoses.”
O’Connor urged the board to focus its attention on getting a quote for security cameras at the Transportation Center, as there have been calls from the community to do so.
Dick DeGray and Greg Worden, downtown merchants, are reaching out to a private property owner about setting up a building as a public bathroom. DeGray said they might be able to work out a rental agreement.
Goodnow voiced a desire for the town to keep in contact with them to see if there’s an opportunity for partnership, and he asked town staff to speak with Burlington city staff about how the Portland Loo has fared for them and what they have done in terms of monitoring. He mentioned the possibility of tapping into the town’s Community Safety Fund or its share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the restroom project.
Also, Goodnow wants to have the next discussion on the bathrooms before the board talks about plans for the Transportation Center.