BRATTLEBORO — Behind the Gibson-Aiken Center on Main Street sits a parking lot being eyed for mixed-income/senior housing.
A request for qualifications (RFQ) from the town seeks interest from individuals or firms in developing the Harris Lot into a four- to six-floor residential building with parking facilities below.
"It's something that the staff came up with," Town Manager Yoshi Manale said in an interview Tuesday. "I was looking at existing space because we had that housing report that came up."
A housing action plan drafted by Camoin Associates and endorsed by the Select Board last week says Brattleboro needs more than 500 housing units of all kinds immediately and Manale wondered what the town could do to be proactive. He was involved in a similar project in Bloomfield, N.J.
"My point of view is parking shouldn't be the primary use because it tends to be a waste of space," he said. "You want full utilization of the land."
Manale said neither he nor the Select Board members are developers, so the town put out a request for qualifications to find someone or a group with the right skillset to see if a project is feasible. He envisions a building with 40 to 100 units.
Manale views the senior housing component as crucial because it not only offers opportunities for new units but also frees up other spaces for families. He suggested families might in turn be more inclined to add accessory dwelling units to those properties.
Qualifications need to be sent to Manale no later than noon on April 14. He can be reached at ymanale@Brattleboro.org.
Whoever is selected to explore the project will have six months to come up with a proposal. Manale said the Select Board doesn't have to accept the proposal but if it involves selling the land, there will then be enough time to warn an article for annual Representative Town Meeting in March 2023.
"It's sort of aggressive," Manale said of the timeline. "But it's better to be aggressive and hope for the best ... The need is now, not tomorrow."
Manale noted parking would still be available for the senior and recreational facilities at the Gibson-Aiken Center if the project ends up going to construction.
Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said he thinks every board member, after reading the housing action plan and living in town, understands Brattleboro is in a housing crisis.
"The board is taking a very active role in trying to address this issue and it's going to require many different tools and ideas, and this RFQ is one of them," he said. "I personally hope that starting this process out with an RFQ will invite a lot of different ideas and perspectives on how to utilize this underutilized space."
Acknowledging that the town won't fix the housing crisis by just adding units to the Harris Lot, Goodnow said, "This is going to be one element of hopefully many different projects moving forward."
"As young people come into their own and want to buy houses," he said, "we want to encourage them to stay in the community. The housing study spoke to that, too. The variety of housing is as important of an issue as the units. We need senior housing. We need affordable housing."
Looking at the Harris Lot is "a really good start for this board," Goodnow said. He stressed that the RFQ marks the very beginning phase of a potential project and is left very open ended.
Board member Tim Wessel said he's in favor of exploring ideas like this "because it's clear that 500 more dwellings won't just magically appear."
"It will take creative ideas like this one to make progress with our goals," he said. "I'm happy that Yoshi and town staff are taking some initiative here and we'll see how feasible the idea is going forward. As I've been saying, we need all types of new and renovated housing in Brattleboro, but exploring a senior-specific project makes sense with our action plan. And putting homes where there is now a parking lot, without really losing much parking overall, is an idea that really excites me."
Last week, Wessel proposed using half of the town’s remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds as “seed money” to leverage outside investment with other organizations to address the housing crisis. He said Brattleboro could “pursue senior housing, clustered villages and apartments, and even provide direct funding to small accessory projects and existing structures to create new homes."
After replenishing the parking and general funds in response to pandemic-related revenue losses, the town has about $2.74 million of ARPA funds left over.