BRATTLEBORO — Town officials are committed to making sure Brattleboro receives money from opioid litigation.
On Tuesday, the Select Board authorized the town manager to participate in settlements with opioid manufacturers. Town Attorney Bob Fisher said the litigation with the state involves the manufacturers Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens.
Vermont is estimated to receive $39.5 million from the settlements. Fisher said 15 percent will go to towns, 70 percent will go to the statewide Opioid Abatement Fund, and 15 percent will go directly to the state.
“As was the case for the previous settlements with Janssen and the distributors, each state has been allocated a percentage of the settlement funds based on a formula that considers the number of opioid deaths in the state, the number of people in the state with opioid use disorder, the amount of state opioid sales and population,” states a memo from Vermont Assistant Attorney General Jill S. Abrams published by Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
Municipalities with more than 10,000 people will receive “the lion’s share,” Fisher said, “but I don’t think any of this is large, large amounts of money coming to the town.”
Brattleboro also is a member of a class-action lawsuit along with Bennington, Sharon, and other towns and cities throughout the U.S.
“When there is a national settlement that is reached by attorneys general and states across the country with various manufacturers, distributors, etc., we have the option of going with that state settlement or staying the course with our multidistrict litigation,” Fisher said. “The case the town is involved in hasn’t even gone into the discovery stage. It will be years before that’s tried. There’s always the risk that you might not recover.”
Fisher said the settlements are meant to “address and abate the opioid epidemic.”