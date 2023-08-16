BRATTLEBORO — Fire Chief Len Howard is hopeful staff turnover in the department won't continue to be as high as the last year.
"As of Aug. 4, I'm happy to say we're fully staffed," Howard said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday. "We still have four people who are in training process and don't count toward the shift count until they've completed that training process. In two weeks, two of those four should be signed off and should start counting toward the shift count."
VTDigger reported in late July that 16 firefighters quit the department since June 2022. Howard previously said five went to another fire or EMS squad, three left for personal reasons, one voluntarily resigned, one retired, five opted out of their probationary period or could not meet the expectations of their probationary period, and a part-time fire inspector left but has been replaced.
Board member Daniel Quipp pointed Tuesday to the overtime line item for the department in the budget, where more than $23,000 had been spent in this first month of the fiscal year and a total of $110,000 is allocated for the year.
"It's high. It's been high," Quipp said of the overtime. "When can we expect it to stabilize?"
Overtime ended up being 270 percent budgeted for the last fiscal year and 124 percent for the previous fiscal year, Bob Oeser of Brattleboro said. He's been very active in emergency medical services discussions since the town parted ways last year with Rescue Inc. after contract disputes and the fire department partnered with Golden Cross Ambulance to deliver EMS until a long-term decision on how to proceed is made next month.
"It's good to have hope that things will get better," Oeser said, "but it looks like the graph is going in the other direction."
Howard said the department had to fill at least one spot in a shift during 25 of the 31 days in July. Four additional shifts needed to be filled when a firefighter was activated by the National Guard for flood response.
At the end of June, one firefighter left the department. Howard said the employee had been unable to meet probationary requirements.
"That made one shift technically two people short because we had another person on there that doesn't count toward the shift count because they're in training," Howard said.
A third alarm fire and flooding in July "took a considerable amount of overtime," Howard said. He noted the incidents don't meet a threshold for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to cover the extra expenses.
Between October and December, three to four personnel are expected to go on family leave for new births. Shifts also need to be filled if training sessions, required by the department, fall on the same day as a shift.
Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin said the town would find some savings due to salary expenses being down when the department wasn't fully staffed. Part of Howard's job involves balancing expenses within the budget over the year, Town Manager John Potter added.
Oeser has called for the release of de-identified exit interviews with fire department staff if such interviews were conducted.
"Admittedly, EMS work can be stressful," Oeser wrote in an email sent Wednesday to town staff and the Select Board.
Oeser shared a study from last year on ambulance.org, showing worsening turnover in the field. The turnover rate was in the 20 to 36 percent range for emergency medical technicians and paramedics, a 6 percent increase over the prior year.
"The problem is that our turnover numbers are three times those amounts," he said.
The Select Board is expected to make long-term decisions on EMS delivery at its Sept. 19 meeting. The board has heard presentations on start up costs, operational costs and potential revenues associated with running a municipal EMS model with the fire department.
A request for information resulted in two contractors, including Rescue Inc., advising the development of a request for proposals (RFP) for a contracted model. Drew Hazelton, chief of operations at Rescue Inc., said Wednesday that his group will likely submit an RFP.
"The town had a relationship with Rescue Inc. for 56 years — it was bumpy at times, and personalities are a challenge — but we, as entities, are bigger than that," Oeser wrote in a recent letter to the editor. "We must restore the relationship. We are part of a region served by Rescue."
Kate O'Connor, former board member, said she's concerned about the town's "financial sustainability" if the municipal model is chosen.
"We have estimates for year one. We don't know how this is going to go in year two, year three," O'Connor said, urging the board to get EMS chiefs and legislators to attend a meeting to discuss challenges experienced in the field statewide. "Quite frankly, what you're hearing is municipal systems are not the future in this state. It's regional."
A major consideration involves maintaining what town staff call "an effective response force." Brattleboro needs adequate numbers of firefighters to safely respond to big fires but also balance that with what resources are needed for emergency responses and affordability for taxpayers, according to a memo from town staff.
A public forum is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at Brooks Memorial Library. Information is posted on brattleboro.org/emsproject. Feedback also can be provided through the site or by contacting emsfeedback@brattleboro.org.