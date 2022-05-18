BRATTLEBORO — An early morning fire at 39 Brookside Drive was quickly put out by the Brattleboro Fire Department on Wednesday.
Jason Barrows, a resident in apartment No. 5 at 39 Brookside Drive, said he heard the smoke alarms going off. When he got out of the building he saw smoke pouring out of the laundry room in the basement area and members of the Brattleboro Fire Department rushing in.
According to Assistant Chief Charles Keir III, the first arriving companies saw smoke coming from the ground-level apartment.
“They made entry down into the basement, had a small basement fire, were able to knock down the fire pretty quickly,” said Keir. “The extent of the damage is mostly smoke damage in apartment one and two. Both units have displaced the occupants.”
Keir added that each apartment needs to be thoroughly cleaned by a professional company and checked for proper habitability.
A second-alarm was called for additional units, which is standard procedure for the department when an active fire is reported. Most of those extra units were turned back prior to arriving on scene.
“The initial fire was knocked down very quickly," said Keir, adding that the overhaul process took time because of the heavy smoke conditions from this particular fire. "It took a little bit to remove the smoke and make sure that fire was out properly.”
The Red Cross was called to help the families that were displaced from the fire. No injuries to humans or pets were reported and the cause of the fire under investigation, although it is not considered suspicious.