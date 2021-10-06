BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Fire Department responded quickly to a possible electrical fire at 41 Juniper Ridge Road on Wednesday.
Layne Leary said she came home from school early just around 12:10 p.m. and could smell smoke when she arrived. She and her brother looked for the fire and they felt that a wall was hot, so a call was made to the fire department.
Brattleboro Fire Chief Lenny Howard said that when the first crew showed up there was nothing visible from the outside, but inside there was light smoke on the first floor.
“They made their way to the basement and found an active fire. They knocked it down quickly and held it to the basement,” said Howard. “The lieutenant called for a second-alarm because the house was located outside of the hydrant district and it's just our standard operating practice when there is active fire.”
The preliminary findings show that the fire was caused from an electrical short. The damage to the home was minor; all units were back in service at 1:23 p.m.