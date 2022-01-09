BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Fire Department responded quickly to a two-alarm fire at 7 Crescent Drive, in Brattleboro, later Sunday evening.
Brattleboro Assistant Fire Chief Charles “Chuck,” Keir III said no one was home at the time of the fire. He said they went to a second alarm because that is the standard protocol any time there is a reported fire inside a structure.
Both stations were dispatched on a first alarm for a reported dryer fire, Keir said. When engine 2 arrived on the scene, Captain Eric Poulin reported that a 24x40 single-story mobile home had smoke and fire showing. A second alarm was requested. Crews pulled a 1" 3/4 hose line and made an aggressive attack, keeping the fire contained to the room of origin, and the rest of the home sustained moderate smoke damage throughout. The fire started in the dryer. Crews ventilated and isolated the power to the building. The building was turned over to the occupant and Tri-Park Cooperative Housing.
No injuries were reported from the fire.