BRATTLEBORO — A union representing Brattleboro Fire Department firefighters deems municipal ambulance service “the best path forward for the citizens of Brattleboro” as it calls for adding staff for a bigger workload.
“Dual-role (Fire/EMS) providers who are committed to the town and held accountable by the taxpayers of our community are a crucial asset and the best option for our town,” reads a statement from Local 4344.
To ensure success, the union said it “needs the continued support of the community.”
The union is calling for more staff to be added due to a large increase in calls since piloting a fire/EMS model in partnership with Golden Cross Ambulance after splitting ways with Rescue Inc. Its statement comes ahead of annual Representative Town Meeting happening March 25, with “large decisions fast approaching.”
“Since July 1, 2022, the union has been very quiet as we have been busy adjusting to the new working conditions that come with taking over an EMS service,” the statement reads. “We feel that at this point it is time to share some information with the public.”
Since taking over ambulance services, the fire department reported an approximately 60 percent increase in call volume. Original estimates from the town indicated there would be 300 calls more year, or an 11 percent increase.
The union noted that before running an ambulance service, its members responded to more calls per firefighter per year than the largest department in the state of Vermont.
“The addition of two Golden Cross Ambulance employees to every shift has helped offset this workload, but only equates to a 29 percent increase in our staff,” the statement reads. “This number is skewed, as they are single-role providers (EMS only) who do not add fire protection to the Town of Brattleboro. Further skewing this number is the fact that two members of our department normally assigned to fire apparatus are now assigned to ambulances, only leaving their assignments if a possible building fire is reported.”
The union noted the department has not increased its shift-level staffing in more than 30 years.
“If Brattleboro was going to increase its number of roads by 60 percent, or its water mains and hydrants by 60%, surely an increase in staffing and equipment for public works would follow suit,” the statement reads. “A 60 percent increase in emergency responses should warrant the same treatment (approximately 12 members added). This is absolutely necessary to increase the fire/EMS services the town receives and also to limit the amount of off-duty recall and overtime our members are currently subjected to.”
A town-commissioned feasibility study by AP Triton pointed out the staffing issue as well.
Rich Buchanan, senior project manager at AP Triton, suggests the Brattleboro Fire Department work its way up to having 10 people in each of its three platoons, which would be an addition of three for each platoon or nine altogether. National standards would want 16 or 17 in a platoon, he said at a recent Select Board meeting, but that would not be reasonable for the region.
“It’s particularly exacerbated at this moment because you pulled two people off of your engine now and they’re on your ambulance,” he said. “This is something we think needs your immediate attention.”
Buchanan told the board that if new hires could be trained in both firefighting and emergency medical services, there would be a cost benefit to the town.
On Thursday, Town Manager John Potter said he understands and appreciates the union’s concerns.
“I’d say that the Town is extremely grateful for how the firefighters have stepped up over the past year, and frankly even before that. This is a very critical issue that needs to be evaluated carefully,” Potter said. “The Town will continue to work together with the firefighters and the Select Board and the whole community as we come to understand the implications of the AP Triton report and what that means for the long-term approach of the Town, be it a fully municipal Fire/EMS service or some level of contracted EMS on either a dedicated or regional basis.”
The union declined to answer questions submitted by the Reformer regarding if it had any proposals or recommendations for adding staff, contracting with ambulance providers, or cost sustainability. Union President Jamaal Cunningham said his group is “primarily interested in providing the public with facts as we did in our letter,” and that other questions should be directed to the town manager or Select Board.