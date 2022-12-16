BRATTLEBORO — With the death of its founder and the retirement of two long-time employees, Adam's Fish Market is closing its retail shop on Putney Road.
"Sharon [Basoli] has been with the fish market for 20 years in Brattleboro between Canal Street and Putney Road," said Darlene Smith, who's been running the business since the death of her husband, Adam, who died of an apparent heart attack in his part-time home in Florida on May 9.
Shortly before Basoli and Darryl Doucette decided they wanted to retire, Jen Cormier, who had purchased the Adam's Fish Market in Keene, N.H., in 2019, decided she was also closing her storefront.
Last week, Smith was in Keene, overseeing the dismantling and removal of equipment from the Keene shop.
"Our last day in Brattleboro will be Friday, Dec. 23," she said, adding "Our fresh fish will still be available at the Brattleboro Food Co-Op and Jenna's Butcher Shop and Deli on West Street in Keene."
Smith said the decision to close the retail shop was not based on business receipts, but rather on finding the right employees.
"I don't want to deal with hiring employees," she said. "And then they don't show up and then it has to be me. That's half the reason we sold the Keene store, because I couldn't do it anymore."
Scott Birnie, who’s been with Adam’s Seafood for 23 years, will continue to travel to Boston twice a week to pick up fish for its wholesale customers, such as Peter Havens Restaurant and T.J. Buckley's Uptown Dining in Brattleboro, Tempesta's Restaurant in Keene and Jeanne's Family Diner in Swanzey.
"We have about 38 wholesale customers," said Smith, adding, "Scott will just drop ship right out of Boston, so we won't need a place to store anything."
Smith said she thought about selling the Brattleboro storefront, but after the death of Adam, she decided enough was enough.
"I'm happy that we'll continue with seafood. It's been 33 years, I'd like to make it to 40."
Smith, who works full time as the parks and recreation director in Chesterfield, N.H., said she just doesn't have the time to fill in at the store when help is needed.
"It's been 20 years in retail," she said. "I know people will be sad, but they can still go to the Co-op or to Jenna's for fish."
Smith said she is so appreciative to the people she has met over her 20 years in retail.
"Our customers have been amazing," she said, thanking everyone for the cards and flowers she received after Adam's death.
"Adam built this from nothing. It's what he loved. He was this fishmonger that started driving to Boston with his Toyota pickup and eventually built a $2 million company."
For now, though Birnie is doing most of the work, the name Adam's Seafood will remain.
"If I ever sell it to Scotty, then maybe he could change the name, but we're just gonna keep the name in memory of Adam," said Smith.