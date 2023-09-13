BRATTLEBORO — Town department heads lined up in unanimous support for a fire/EMS model at a public forum, where residents shared that opinion or expressed strong feelings for partnering back up with Rescue Inc.
More than 80 attendees were counted at the two-and-half-hour forum Tuesday night at Brooks Memorial Library, including staff from the town and Rescue. Town Manager John Potter said the event, scheduled "way back in May" when the Select Board approved an exploratory process, would tackle "an emotional issue for many people."
The idea is to gather input for Potter to make a recommendation for the board by the end of the week. Eleven department heads said they support the fully municipal option.
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland called the only other proposal, by American Medical Response, "not the right program for Brattleboro." AMR's bid would station just one ambulance in town, whereas there are currently three, as the Brattleboro Fire Department is temporarily working with Golden Cross Ambulance after contract disputes resulted in the end of the town's 56-year relationship with Rescue.
Moreland said he believes the municipal model would mean "good patient care, sound finances, a uniform approach to public safety and accountability to the public."
"Members of BFD have proven there's a successful model out there for fire/EMS," Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Keir III said. "Choosing any other service would be a dysfunction to the town of Brattleboro and disservice to the people who have so fully committed to the people of Brattleboro."
The local firefighters union supports the fire/EMS model, having expressed the sentiment in a public statement issued in March. Jamaal Cunningham, union president, said the group is committed to excellence.
Planning Director Sue Fillion noted climate change and rainstorms are expected to increasingly affect the community. She also said she wouldn't feel comfortable contracting with a group expressing reservations about working with the town.
Rescue has proposed a mediation process in case conflict arises again. At the very end of the meeting, Rescue Chief of Operations Drew Hazelton said his group is "ready to serve."
"We want to take care of the people of Brattleboro," he said.
Sally Cruz Nix, Brattleboro's human resources director, said the town found claims in a complaint from Rescue staff in December 2020 to be unfounded and the findings weren't refuted by Rescue. Allegations involved gender discrimination, poor patient turnover, verbal abuse and general lack of cooperation from the fire department staff.
A new form created in 2021 allowed either agency to submit concerns about incidents that may have occurred at a scene. Nix said the process, used three times between May 2021 and May 2022, led to clarification and training on incident command and safety on scene. No investigations into interorganizational concerns have been needed since BFD began collaborating with Golden Cross about 14 months ago, she added.
All the rhetoric about the town wanting public input is "just a sham," Judy Davidson of Brattleboro said. She described the statements from department heads as "a way to blindside us with the town's opinion, which we already know."
"We don't need it," she said. "It was really disappointing."
Davidson said the decision comes down to whether the town really needs to spend a bunch of money on starting the service.
Mary Casey of Brattleboro said the fire/EMS model would work well for the town, where all the departments get along. She suggested the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money being eyed for startup costs would be "a good use" of the one-time funds.
"We have a lot of things we need in this town," George Carvill of Brattleboro said. "Homelessness comes to my mind. I think there are better uses of the ARPA money than something we already have."
Kate O'Connor, former Select Board member, worries about the financial impact to the community as well. EMS revenues will never match the expenses, she said.
O'Connor also noted the workforce shortages affecting EMS providers nationally and the supply chain issues that could prevent equipment from arriving in a timely manner. These concerns had been highlighted by EMS chiefs from Springfield and South Burlington, who visited with the board last week and support the fire/EMS model.
"You created this problem," Linda Bedard of Brattleboro told town officials. "I think you really need to think hard about this. ... You're not thinking about Brattleboro."
John Kennedy of Brattleboro called the fire/EMS model "best for the town of Brattleboro." He claimed Rescue put Brattleboro residents at risk when it declined to offer mutual aid to the town after the contract ended.
After hearing town officials speak Tuesday, Carol McManus of Brattleboro said she's been persuaded to support the fire/EMS option.
"The patient should be the most important person in this discussion," Will Kraham of Brattleboro said. "I hope the town sees the error of its ways and restores Rescue as our EMS provider."
Bob Oeser of Brattleboro asked, "Why can't we all get along?" Rescue works with other fire chiefs in the region and irons out issues when they arise, he said.
Dick DeGray, former Select Board member, worries about affordability.
"My bigger issue is how could this not have gotten worked out?" he said. "Ego? I don't know. Everything could get worked out."
DeGray said the community is "torn apart by this."
"I think there's going to be a lot of disappointed people in the community," he said, "regardless of how this goes."
Pierre Landry of Brattleboro called turnout at the forum "fabulous." Rescue is arguably the best EMS provider in the state and has headquarters in town, he said.
"It's just something that you can't ignore," he said, adding that startup costs for fire/EMS will be "enormous" and expenses will go up year after year. "To say it's not going to cost taxpayers more money, I think, is craziness."
Rescue will be staying in Brattleboro and is ready to confront challenges between the two agencies, Hazelton said.
"Are you ready to step up to the plate and talk about working together and playing nicely in the sandbox?" McManus asked in response, just as the forum ended.
Potter said the Select Board is set to make a decision at its meeting on Tuesday.