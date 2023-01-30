BRATTLEBORO — Unlike last year, the Brattleboro Select Board race in the March election will be competitive.
Select Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin is running for re-election to a three-year seat, with Spoon Agave and Dick DeGray as challengers.
Select Board member Jessica Callahan Gelter is defending her one-year seat against Peter “Fish” Case, Franz Reichsman and Samuel Stevens. Two of them will be elected, as board member Tim Wessel is not seeking re-election.
“I’m running because I feel that our current board is strong and I can make it stronger,” Case said. “My strengths are in messaging and communications, making complex things easy to unpack and explain.”
Case described himself as “a strong decision maker” who can act quickly when needed but also take his time to figure out the best path forward.
“Serving this community is something I’ve always done and will continue to do,” he said. “I believe that public service is an honor and I hope that in March the people of Brattleboro see fit to allow me to serve them.”
DeGray said he enjoyed his first stint on the board and other community members encouraged him to run again. He noted his decision to seek the seat has nothing to do with his personal feelings toward McLoughlin.
“There’s an opportunity to do things in the community,” DeGray said. “There has been a lot of procrastination by the board and I certainly know that if I’m sitting there, I would be pushing to not have that procrastination.”
DeGray voiced a desire to be involved in figuring out how to handle the future of emergency medical services in Brattleboro, deciding what to do with the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the town received, defining guidelines for the Community Safety Fund, and making the business community and residents feel safer.
“There’s a lot of work that’s in progress,” Gelter said. “And when I came on board, some former board members had advised me and told me it takes a while to get anything done, and I definitely realized that over the last couple of years serving. I have patience but there’s still stuff in progress that I really want to see through and I feel like one more year will get us to the point where I reached some of my goals.”
Gelter would like to help ensure a successful transition for new Town Manager John Potter.
“I think that’s important to have as much stability as possible for him,” Gelter said.
She also expressed interest in determining how to spend the ARPA money, set up the Community Safety Fund and proceed with EMS. Regarding the latter, she said she thinks it would be helpful to have someone with experience on the situation involved in the process.
McLoughlin said she is asking voters to re-elect her “to continue our important work including unfinished goals from the time without a town manager.” Projects she cited include determining municipal needs for ARPA funding, ensuring public safety oversight and optimum ambulance service, focusing on the town’s commitment to combating climate change, and balancing community safety needs for all the people of Brattleboro.
“I believe we need a fully staffed police department along with a robust mental health care response,” she said. “What I learned in my Brattleboro police ride-along serves me well to understand the needs of the town. I further support a police substation at the Brattleboro Transportation Center and that any proposed public bathroom should be located there.”
McLoughlin said Brattleboro has myriad problems, which defy easy solutions.
“My decades of experience in environmental and town planning give me an understanding of what may be possible to achieve at the town level,” she said. “Years of volunteering on non-profit and public boards has helped me to understand the difference between a municipal responsibility and a state-funded responsibility. I hope to work at the town level and with our legislative delegation on behalf of Brattleboro.”
McLoughlin also said the board has a special responsibility to provide for the needs of the town while respecting the burden on taxpayers.
In a letter to the editor, Stevens described himself as a lifelong resident of Brattleboro who has been involved in town committees and Representative Town Meeting.
“After earning a political science degree at UVM [University of Vermont], I returned to Brattleboro resolved to use my newfound knowledge in the service of my hometown,” he wrote. “I have some relevant knowledge from my degree and some experience in minor elected office, but the thing I believe I offer most is a fresh perspective — something which I believe would be beneficial to the town of Brattleboro at this time.”
Wessel said after six years of serving on the board, through COVID-19 and some pretty difficult decisions, he’s ready to move on and let someone else step up.
“I’m very grateful for all the support over the years, but it’s time to focus on other ways I can help serve Brattleboro,” he said.
Reichsman said EMS-related issues are the single biggest driver in his decision to run.
“The process is going forward with the AP Triton report,” he said of a town-commissioned document outlining options for EMS after the split between the municipality and Rescue Inc., “and we don’t have a lot of reaction to it yet.”
Reichsman anticipates another year of the town contracting with Golden Cross Ambulance as the town considers a joint EMS/fire service.
“There’s still a long way until we really get that settled,” he said. “Personally, I feel like I’m well positioned to help out in that process.”
For seven years, Reichsman served as emergency medical director at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. He said he has a lot of experience dealing with EMS personnel, protocols and other matters.
His hope is to address the fracture between the town and Rescue Inc., and learn more about what happened and how it relates to former Town Manager Yoshi Manale’s brief tenure.
“I think it’s not OK for there to be such a complete breakdown in communication because communication is what’s needed in the field of emergency medical services,” he said. “Having a fully staffed ambulance service that is unavailable for mutual aid, to me, is something that is wasteful and potentially dangerous.”