BRATTLEBORO — Back in full force, the annual July 4 parade returned in style.

The “By the People: Brattleboro Goes Fourth” citizens committee organized the town’s 49th annual Independence Day celebration, which included a morning parade downtown and afternoon/evening program of family activities and fireworks at Living Memorial Park.

Marching in the parade were the local American Legion and Brattleboro Union High School bands, veterans, civic and youth groups participated in the parade. A new route took participants from Flat Street to Main Street to the Common.

Brattleboro’s Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks sponsored the parade for a fifth year and led the march. Local personality Alfred Hughes Jr., known for his flamboyant style, ended it by debuting his annual ensemble. Children were invited to decorate bikes before riding in the parade.

The parade was the first in Brattleboro since 2019 because the Strolling of the Heifers is no longer having a parade. Traditionally, the heifer parade happened in June but the organization suspended operations and cut jobs in October 2020.

Last year, due to COVID-19, the group behind Brattleboro Goes Fourth decided to have Hughes parade down Main Street in the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance flower truck along with some emergency vehicles.