BRATTLEBORO — Back in full force, the annual July 4 parade returned in style.
The “By the People: Brattleboro Goes Fourth” citizens committee organized the town’s 49th annual Independence Day celebration, which included a morning parade downtown and afternoon/evening program of family activities and fireworks at Living Memorial Park.
Marching in the parade were the local American Legion and Brattleboro Union High School bands, veterans, civic and youth groups participated in the parade. A new route took participants from Flat Street to Main Street to the Common.
Brattleboro’s Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks sponsored the parade for a fifth year and led the march. Local personality Alfred Hughes Jr., known for his flamboyant style, ended it by debuting his annual ensemble. Children were invited to decorate bikes before riding in the parade.
People filled Main Street in Brattleboro, Vt., to watch the return of the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alison Poulin, from Keene, N.H., holds her 4-month-old son, Theodore, while watching the Fourth of July parade on Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy leads the Brattleboro Fourth of July parade down Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Members of the American Legion color guard walk under an American Flag on Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Members of the Brattleboro Fire Department walk under an American Flag on Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Brattleboro Fire Department Asst. Chief Charles Kier III walks under an American Flag on Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Members of the All-Stars baseball teams toss candy from a float during the Fourth of July parade on Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Alison Poulin, from Keene, N.H., holds her 4-month-old son, Theodore, while watching the Fourth of July parade on Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Members of the West Dummerston Fire Department march down Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Members of the Chesterfield, N.H., Fire Department march down Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Various activities and protestors for different causes march down Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Various activities and protestors for different causes march down Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Various activities and protestors for different causes march down Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Various activities and protestors for different causes march down Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Alfred Hughs closes out the Fourth of July parade in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Last year, due to COVID-19, the group behind Brattleboro Goes Fourth decided to have Hughes parade down Main Street in the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance flower truck along with some emergency vehicles.