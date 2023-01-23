BRATTLEBORO — Fire department expenses are causing some alarm but town officials say budget overruns should be covered in other savings.
"We're likely to be over budget in that department by, say $300,000," Select Board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp said at the board meeting last Tuesday. "I had $330,009 in my calculation. So my question is, in the event of that happening, is there enough slack in the general fund budget to accommodate that?"
Kim Frost, town finance director, said she believes there will be room to withstand the department's budget overage.
"I also don't think the overtime is going to continue on the trajectory that it is," she said.
Town officials say the fire department used a lot of overtime in recent months due to family leave, COVID-19, and personnel leaving for career changes or retirement. Fire Chief Len Howard said the overage is not largely affected by the transition to partnering with Golden Cross Ambulance on a fire/EMS model after ending a relationship with Rescue Inc.
Frost said she believes other areas of the budget will provide cushion for the overage. For instance, she cited the police department, since the department has not employed a full roster of officers.
Quipp noted how the town spent 47 percent of what has been budgeted and is halfway through the fiscal year.
"There's already room," Frost said.
Bob Oeser of Brattleboro pointed out the recently commissioned report by AP Triton says that requiring substantial use of overtime to meet staffing needs may result in employee burnout. He noted how in November, the fire department was at 194 percent of its budget for overtime for the fiscal year and now stands at 216 percent.
"The Triton report doesn't give us a tipping point of when we should be concerned about getting to that point of burnout," he said. "I guess the question is, should we be concerned?"
Town staff are looking at the issue, Howard said.
"We're going to address it soon," he said.
Board member Tim Wessel added, "I can tell you it's a reasonable concern."
In a monthly EMS report for December, Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Keir III said the department responded to 395 calls for service — 289 of which required an ambulance. December brings a close to 2022 and the start of a new year, he wrote.
"In the EMS world, this often means new protocols to learn and review!" he wrote. "All Brattleboro Fire Department employees have been working hard to learn and prepare for the new protocols of 2023. This has our providers/clinicians, attending Vermont Protocol training at VEMSA [Vermont EMS Academy run by Rescue Inc.], online review, and follow up with Dr. [Johndavid] Storn to ensure quality care."
Since the beginning of the new fiscal year in July when the partnership with Golden Cross began, the department has responded to 1,554 EMS calls. Two ambulances were needed 157 times and three were needed 28 times, with 694 patients transported. Mutual aid was required twice.