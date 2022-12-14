A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off in late July, as police investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street. Overall, Brattleboro's crime rate is 44.98 per 1,000 residents, knocking Rutland out of second highest in the state behind St. Albans, Police Chief Norma Hardy said Tuesday night.