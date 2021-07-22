BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Department of Health’s Food and Lodging Program received a complaint voicing concerns about three rooms at a Putney Road hotel having mold, a musty smell, poor plumbing drainage and lack of hot water.
“A complaint inspection was conducted and items were identified for correction,” said Ben Truman, public health communication officer for the health department.
Hotel administration and staff at the Quality Inn & Conference Center have been “cooperative and are working to address the concerns,” Truman said. Evidence of corrections was due July 15, according to the inspection report.
“The program and inspection team will continue to monitor and review these steps to ensure the health and safety of visitors, guests and staff,” Truman said.
Ashish Puri, general manager of the inn, said no major issues were identified.
“It’s all set now,” Puri said.
A report says complaints involved three rooms, and inspectors were accompanied by staff from the hotel and Groundworks Collaborative. Groundworks provides case management support, food and resources to people housed in area motels.
Rhianna Kendrick, director of operators at Groundworks, said there wasn’t a need for anyone to relocate.
In the three rooms, vents needed to be cleaned of dust and debris and hot water had to be provided. A faucet in a room needed to be repaired.
In one of the rooms, the air-conditioning/heating unit was leaking. Inspectors said the unit needed to be repaired, and the carpeting had to be cleaned and dried.
The report describes how inspectors found an “overwhelming odor of unknown origin” in a stairwell. Inspectors said the carpeting in the stairwell needs to be removed and the area has to be cleaned.
The report says the hotel is currently only being used to house Economic Services Division clients, and it is not open to the public. The establishment participates in the state’s program to prevent homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Room service is offered three times per week,” the report states. “Towels, linens, and cleaning are available. Services are often refused by guests.”
Inspectors recommended staff at the hotel keep a log of room service completed and refusals.
Construction activities are underway at the hotel. Puri said with the state’s motel program transitioning out, rooms are being remodeled as the inn starts welcoming other guests.