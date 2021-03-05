BRATTLEBORO -- A compromise among Select Board members led to a smaller investment in a program paying farmers to convert methane on their farms into electricity than recommended by the town's Energy Committee, along with an intention to create a new green energy fund with $70,000.
Tuesday's 5-0 decision means the municipality will purchase 6 percent of its electricity every year through Cow Power, allowing it to claim its electricity is completely carbon neutral but not totally renewable. It will cost an extra nearly $7,000 based on 2019 usage, as the program requires customers to pay 4 cents more per kilowatt.
The Energy Committee previously recommended buying 37 percent of the municipality's electricity every year through the program, which would have cost an extra $42,000 a year based on 2019 usage.
“The reason it’s 37 percent is because Green Mountain Power’s current mix of electricity is about 63 percent renewable already,” Committee Chairman Oscar Heller said at a meeting last month. “It’s mostly hydro with a little bit of solar. The math doesn’t exactly work out but it’s pretty close and if we bought 37 percent of our electricity through this program, the town’s electricity would essentially be 100 percent renewable.”
Board Chairman Tim Wessel and Vice Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin expressed reservations about investing in Cow Power. The program is "not really auditable by the taxpayers of Brattleboro," Wessel said, wanting to see more "direct actions" that help Brattleboro conserve energy or restrict emissions.
"A municipality contributing to Cow Power is unprecedented and what that means is that Cow Power wasn't set up that way," McLoughlin said. "I think that begs the question of why?"
McLoughlin proposed the smaller investment, saying that taxpayers shouldn't have to pay a surcharge of 8 or 9 percent on the town's approximately $500,000 electric bill each year. She also called for the Energy Committee to look at expanding energy efficiency and reducing the municipality's carbon footprint, and the town to establish a fund for related projects with a contribution of $30,000 a year.
Her proposal was immediately supported by Wessel. Board member Daniel Quipp recommended increasing the fund's annual allocation to $70,000.
The project was brought forward by Brattleboro Common Sense (BCS) in a nonbinding vote at annual Representative Town Meeting in 2018. The resolution encouraged the municipality to buy all of its electricity through renewable resources such as Cow Power.
The board also acknowledged a positive vote on a town-wide ballot question from 2018 asking the municipality to commit to having new and renovated town buildings use 100 percent renewable energy among other things.
"The slow pace here," said Kurt Daims, one of the directors of BCS, "belies the emergency. It was a small, actionable climate emergency resolution that brought about this debate."
Entertaining counterproposals shows disrespect to Town Meeting members, Daims said, although he later supported the move and thanked the board. Wessel credited Daims with "planting a seed that has grown."
The Energy Committee's recommendation found support among Abigail Mnookin, who works with 350 Vermont on climate justice issues, as well as Michael Bosworth, former chairman of the committee, and George Carvill, who serves on a social action committee at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Brattleboro.
Quipp and fellow board members Ian Goodnow and Brandie Starr also supported the committee's proposal. But they liked the idea of the fund, too.
"I'm optimistic about it," Heller said, anticipating details to be worked out at an upcoming meeting. "It's obviously more money and there's plenty to spend it on that will have value."
Acknowledging the innovative thinking behind making the fund, committee member Django Grace said he couldn't help feeling it was being used to take votes away from investing more in Cow Power. McLoughlin said she wanted something "more local and directly energy efficient."
Sustainability Coordinator Stephen Dotson could only find one local farm participating in the program.
Westminster Farms has produced electricity from the methane of its cows and sold it to GMP since 2009. Shawn Goodell, whose family owns the farm, told the Reformer the biggest benefit is the monthly paycheck but the program also allows the farm to produce its own electricity and heat via an anaerobic digestor.
"We produce enough electricity right here to power close to 400 homes if it's at capacity, which I'm not always running at capacity," he said.
The process also helps eliminate odors and speeds up the breakdown of nutrients in the manure so it's more readily available to plants, he said. The farm has nearly 1,500 cows.