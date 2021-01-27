BRATTLEBORO -- The National Weather Service has issued a warning for prolonged bitter cold temperatures Thursday night through Sunday with life-threatening wind chills expected Thursday night through Saturday.
Wind chills of minus-15 to minus-30 degrees are possible Thursday night through Friday morning, and wind chills as low as minus-25 degrees are possible Friday night through Saturday morning. In these conditions frostbite can occur to exposed skin in under 30 minutes and hypothermia can happen quickly.
These types of temperatures also increase the potential for water main breaks, pipe bursts, carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heat sources and fires from people thawing frozen pipes. Please make sure that all fuel fired heating sources are vented to the outside and all combustibles are 3 feet from any heating source.
During this cold snap please check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and those with special needs. If you have any concerns or need assistance of any kind, please contact the Brattleboro Fire Department at 254-4831.