BRATTLEBORO — Masks will still be required inside establishments in Brattleboro until at least next month.
On Tuesday, Select Board members voted 4-1 to keep the rule in place for another 30 days. They plan to consider it again at their next meeting on March 1, the same day as local elections, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.
Board member Jessica Gelter said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking indoors in counties when cases reach a threshold of 50 or more cases per 100,000 residents.
“We’re at 132 per 100,000 so we’re over that,” she said. “We’re qualified to continue wearing masks.”
Gelter said the U.S. Department of Health is reporting beds at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital are at about 79 percent capacity, whereas that number hovered between 30 and 50 percent earlier in the pandemic.
“So to me, that’s another sign we should stick with this,” she said, “and those are the numbers I am using to make this decision. The last one is: Right now, we’re at a seven-day case average of seven cases. There were 20 cases yesterday [in Windham County].”
With the indoor election coming up, Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said she didn’t want to change the status quo until then.
Board member Tim Wessel, who has opposed masking requirements since the board brought it back after vaccines became widely available but cases spiked, called the rule “fairly ridiculous” when states near Vermont are dropping theirs.
“We don’t order folks to wash their hands and we don’t have a rule about covering your mouth, and both of those things are things that we should all be doing at all times during winter months and now in a pandemic approaching endemic, depending on your argument,” he said. “I continue to think that a rule with zero enforcement is not only pointless but is something which I heard a nationally recognized doctor refer to as a ‘performance hygiene.’”
Wessel urged the board to set the date for dropping the mandate to March 2, however, other board members preferred to wait until deciding on March 1.
“I think giving people time to know it’s going to happen is nice,” Board Vice Chairman Ian Goodnow said. “But I think at the end of the day, it’s better to wait and actually be working with the most up-to-date numbers the moment we’re making the decision even though one day it’s mask mandate and one day it’s not.”