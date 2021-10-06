BRATTLEBORO — When it comes to finding the next town manager, the Select Board is making serious inroads.
"The board has been conducting the process by which they are selecting a new town manager and there has been progress on that in last few days that has led to discussions with a particular person, and there's a need for there to be some further discussion by the board tomorrow evening with the executive recruiter who's assisting the town," Town Manager Peter Elwell said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday.
An emergency board meeting was scheduled to occur via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Elwell said he conferred with Town Attorney Bob Fisher to ensure steps were properly taken to warn the meeting.
"Because of the urgency of the matter to keep the communication moving expeditiously between the applicant and the town, this meeting needs to be held tomorrow and there isn't 24 hours to provide notice," Elwell said.
The meeting is scheduled to be held in executive session, meaning not publicly, with no decisions made afterwards. The board "has held many executive session meetings and we’re working very hard," Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin told the Reformer.
"But as you know, this process is confidential, so there’s nothing more I can say at this time other than you should be hearing from us soon," she said.
In April, Elwell announced he would be retiring at the end of the year. He served in the position since January 2015 and called it "the most satisfying time" of his approximately 36-year career in municipal government management.
On Friday, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns announced awards for "four champions of local government." Elwell received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
"Elwell, a native of Brattleboro with more than three decades of municipal management experience across the country, was recognized for his visionary and unifying leadership style and for demonstrating the highest integrity both in his community and in service on the VLCT Board of Directors over the past five years," the league said.
Select Board member Tim Wessel called the award "quite an honor."
"Normally it's reserved for people who spent literally a lifetime in one position or several town positions within the same town," he said. "But I think they wanted to recognize Peter's outstanding contributions not only to VLCT but of course to Brattleboro for almost seven years."
Vermont Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham, received the league's 2021 Legislative Service Award along with Vermont Rep. Diane Lanphere, D-Addison-3. Long-time Vermont Council on Rural Development Executive Director Paul Costello received the Municipal Service Award.
Also recognized by the league were Gov. Phil Scott, the Vermont Legislature and Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos for their "pandemic response efforts."