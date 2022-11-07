BRATTLEBORO — A local man charged with aggravated domestic assault is being held without bail.
Mark Kevin Anderson, 42, of Brattleboro appeared for his arraignment in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division via teleconferencing software from Northern State Correctional Facility.
Defense attorney Janssen Willhoit entered a plea of not guilty for his client.
In July, the victim reported to the Brattleboro Police Department an incident that occurred in 2017. She said Anderson put his hand around her neck, which caused difficulty in breathing and another person to hit Anderson with a bat, according to an affidavit.
The victim told police Anderson poured hot coffee on her head in 2015, which she previously reported.
The case had been dismissed, according to the affidavit.
Anderson also had been verbally abusive in the past, the victim told police. He was incarcerated for a conviction of aggravated stalking of the victim at the time of the victim’s interview with police, according to the affidavit.
At the arraignment, Anderson attempted to speak.
“This incident,” he said, “DCF [Department of Children and Families] was involved.”
Judge Katherine Hayes said a weight of the evidence hearing would be scheduled soon and Anderson could talk then.