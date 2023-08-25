SPRINGFIELD — A Brattleboro man who was arrested as a suspect in a convenience store robbery in Brattleboro attacked a prison nurse on Thursday, according to information from the Vermont Department of Corrections.
Cory Munger, 28, forcibly grabbed the nurse and wrapped his arm around her throat, holding a pen to her neck, states the information.
The incident occurred at Southern State Correctional Facility while the nurse was administering medications to Munger. Correctional officers were able to intervene and prevent Munger from inflicting serious harm on the nurse.
Munger has been in state custody since Aug. 22 when he was arrested by officers with the Brattleboro Police Department. He and Jonathan Holway, 29, also of Brattleboro, were arrested following two robberies at Sunoco gas stations in Brattleboro on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Munger was initially cited with one of the robberies but Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes did not find probable cause for the charge.
However, at the time of his arrest, Munger was out on conditions for charges of assault and robbery for a gas station holdup in June in Rutland City.
He also faces charges of vehicle operation with reckless or gross negligence and violating an abuse prevention order.
Munger is being held for lack of $2,500 bail. He was also charged with giving a false name to Brattleboro Police when he was arrested Monday.
Holway, who has an extensive criminal record and was on parole at the time of the armed robberies, is being held on cash bail of $12,500, though Hayes did note that the Department of Corrections was likely to revoke his parole and keep him in jail until his current sentence is complete in 2025.
According to the affidavit prepared by the Brattleboro Police Department, Holway is a suspect in three other recent armed robberies in the region — one at the Dummerston Sunoco station, and one at the Irving gas station in Keene, N.H., and another at the Shell station in West Chesterfield, N.H.