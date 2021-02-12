Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man is expected to be arraigned in court today after an incident at Living Memorial Park on Thursday.

According to information from the Brattleboro Police Department, two adult volunteers were closing down the T-bar at the Brattleboro Ski Hill at just past 8 p.m. when they were approached by Timothy P. Barbour, 57.

Barbour allegedly threatened the two volunteers with a large metal pipe and demanded money. A physical struggle followed and one of the volunteers and Barbour were injured.

Police arrived and arrested Barbour. Both he and the injured volunteer were taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Barbour has been cited with assault and robbery and was ordered held on $5,000 in advance of his arraignment.

Bob Audette can be contacted at raudette@reformer.com.

