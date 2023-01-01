BRATTLEBORO — A man accused of driving nearly 130 mph while under the influence of alcohol pleaded not guilty to four charges on Tuesday.
According to an affidavit filed by a Windham County sheriff detective sergeant, Micah McTaggart, 36, of Brattleboro was traveling north in a BMW on Interstate 91 in Brattleboro at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic on the afternoon of Dec. 1.
Sheriff Det. Sgt. Mario Chechhi, who was traveling south on the highway, spotted the vehicle near Exit 4. Checchi clocked the vehicle at 129 mph, turned around and attempted to catch up to the BMW.
"I was driving at speeds over 100 mph in an attempt to catch up to the BMW, which was not in sight," he wrote in the affidavit.
By the time Checchi was in Westminster, he caught up to the BMW, which was forced to slow down due to a group of cars traveling in both northbound lanes.
"I observed the BMW following the vehicle in front of it very close and within two car lengths," he wrote. "After the vehicle in front of the BMW moved into the right lane, the BMW then rapidly accelerated to speeds over 80 mph."
The BMW continued to accelerate until Checchi activated his lights and siren, when the driver pulled over near mile marker 28.
The operator was identified as McTaggart, who apologized, stating his car "flies" and goes "so fast."
"While speaking with McTaggart, I detected a moderate odor of intoxicants emanating from his person while standing at his open window," wrote Checchi. "I further noticed that his eyes were watery and his speech was slightly slurred at times."
McTaggart admitted to having "like two" drinks earlier in the day and failed a roadside sobriety test.
A preliminary breath test resulted in a blood alcohol content of .151, nearly twice the legal limit.
McTaggart was charged with four offenses, two counts of driving under the influence, one count of careless or negligent operation and one count of operating a vehicle at an excessive speed.
He could be sentenced to up to two years in jail on the DUI charges.