BRATTLEBORO — A man accused of pulling a knife during a road rage incident was charged Tuesday with aggravated disorderly conduct in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Jonathan Palmisano, 28, of Brattleboro, was upset with another driver who briefly crossed into his lane of travel at Brookside Drive in Brattleboro on the evening of Oct. 22.
“[The driver] stated that he was driving home with his girlfriend ... and entered into the Brookside Dr. apartments at approximately twenty mph when he drove little over the line onto Palmisano’s side of the road,” wrote Brattleboro Police Officer Nadia Lazarini. “[The driver] stated that when he realized he was on the wrong side of the road he quickly was able to get back on his side. [The driver] stated that Palmisano ‘flipped his [expletive],’ turned his vehicle around and drove close behind him up the road to his apartment with his high beams on.”
The driver told Lazarini that when he got out of his car, Palmisano got out of his and pulled out a knife and “squared up to fight him.”
“[The driver] stated that Palmisano stated that he was in prison and he knew how to fight,” wrote Lazarini. “[The driver] stated that once Palmisano knew that the police were on their way he turned his lights off and drove away.”
Witnesses, including the driver’s girlfriend, confirmed his account of the encounter.
When confronted by police, Palmisano denied being in the area.
“Palmisano refused to meet with me to discuss the incident and hung up the phone,” wrote Lazarini.
During his arraignment on Tuesday, Palmisano pleaded not guilty and was released on conditions, including he not come into contact with the driver of the car or the driver’s girlfriend.