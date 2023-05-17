BRATTLEBORO — A local man was acquitted of sexual crimes against a child.
"We are very pleased with the verdict and are grateful to the jury for their service," attorney Aimee Goddard of Annis & Goddard in Brattleboro said.
Jordan Chapman, 35, of Brattleboro, was found not guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct against a child after a trial this month. Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein said the jury returned the verdicts after three-and-a-half hours of deliberations.
"The state thanks the jury for its service and respects their verdicts," Gartenstein said Thursday.
Gartenstein said the judge had concluded under the rules of evidence that certain evidence would not be presented to the jury.
Chapman pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct against a child and sexual assault on a minor younger than 16 in October 2005. If the jury found him guilty of the latest charges, evidence about the prior conviction would have been presented to determine if the charges should be enhanced for a harsher penalty.
Last Wednesday, Judge Katherine Hayes sentenced Chapman to 18 to 24 months in prison for violating probation related to a conviction for driving under the influence and cruelty to a child. Her ruling states that based on a preponderance of evidence, she found Chapman engaged in criminal or threatening behavior connected with the case just brought to trial.
Held without bail since November, Chapman has now been released from custody. Previously, his attorneys attempted to have the lewd and lascivious charges dismissed and to have him released from prison pending trial. Both attempts were denied by Judge Michael Kainen.
"This case is about grooming," Gartenstein said in opening statements during trial last Monday.
Gartenstein said Chapman was 33 years old when he acted in a sexual manner toward the victim, "trying to see what he could get away with."
Witnesses called to the stand included a cousin and a school counselor the victim confided in after two alleged incidents. The school counselor reported alleged groping to the Vermont Department of Children and Families in March 2021.
Chapman never "inappropriately touched" the victim, Goddard said during opening statements.
"This case is not, he said, she said. There will be witnesses," Goddard said. "There are too many holes in the state's case, and the only thing to fill in those holes is doubt, very reasonable doubt."