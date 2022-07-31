BRATTLEBORO — A local man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a catalytic convertor from a car parked at a business overnight.
Joseph L. Hughes, 57, of Brattleboro, pleaded not guilty on July 26 to petit larceny and unlawful mischief through his attorney Daniel Stevens of the Marsicovetere Law Group of White River Junction in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
On June 15, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Brattleboro Tire on Putney Road for a report of a theft. A catalytic converter of a Hyundai was cut off overnight in the parking lot.
In an affidavit, Officer Tyler Law said the business owner/manager “started the vehicle up and you could hear that the converter was cut off. There were marks on the passenger side near where the converter was, the marks appeared to be dug into the gravel driveway, possibly from jack or Sawzall.”
After observing security footage of the incident later, police were able to see plate numbers of the vehicle driven up to the scene of the crime. Hughes was identified as the suspect.
Law said a floor jack was spotted in Hughes’ room when he made contact with him and Hughes denied taking the catalytic converter, however, Hughes admitted the vehicle at the scene of the crime belongs to him.
The replacement of the catalytic convertor is estimated to be $1,500, according to the affidavit.
One of Hughes’ court-ordered conditions prohibits him from going to Brattleboro Tire.