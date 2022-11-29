GREENFIELD, MASS. — A Brattleboro man was arrested driving a car with a wanted man carrying a stolen firearm.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 22, a Massachusetts State Police Trooper discovered a vehicle on Route 91 in Greenfield had a registration that had not been active since January 2021, according to a news release. While the vehicle was pulling over, police said, the trooper observed a rear seat passenger moving around in a strange manner.
Once the vehicle came to a full stop, the trooper approached it and identified the operator as Nathan Hazlett, 49, of Brattleboro, Vt. While speaking to Hazlett, the trooper discovered he was not licensed to operate a vehicle.
During a search, police said, troopers found multiple used syringes and other paraphernalia used in the consumption of illegal narcotics. They also located a loaded 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol inside of a fanny pack under the seat just forward of where the rear seat passenger, eventually identified as Carlos Davila, 20, of New London, Conn., was seated.
Police said none of the vehicle’s occupants were licensed to possess firearms, and an inquiry of the firearm’s serial number revealed it was reported stolen out of Vermont.
Davila and Hazlett were placed under arrest and transported to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking. The third occupant in the vehicle was released from the scene.
At the barracks, Troopers discovered that Davila initially provided a false name to them, then they located an active arrest warrant out of Connecticut, according to the news release. A bail commissioner was contacted and set bail at personal recognizance for Hazlett and $25,000 for Davila. They were unable to post bail and were transported to the Franklin County House of Correction to await their arraignment at Greenfield District Court.
Hazlett was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and motor vehicle equipment violation. Davila was cited for illegal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, furnishing a false name to police, receiving stolen property, carrying a loaded firearm, improper storage of a firearm, and being a fugitive from justice.