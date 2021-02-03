BRATTLEBORO — Following an investigation, the Vermont State Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the August 2020 death of Robert S. “Zach” Phelps III, 43, of Guilford.
Kaleb Sherman, 39, of Brattleboro was taken into custody Wednesday evening by detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations and troopers with the Field Force Division.
Sherman is scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Investigators have determined that the death of Phelps was the result of an altercation with Sherman that occurred at a home in Guilford in July 2020.
The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently ruled Phelps’ death a homicide and identified the cause of death as the consequence of blunt impact abdominal injuries.
Sherman was ordered by the court to be jailed without bail Wednesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
State police investigators worked on the case with the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office.
No additional details were made available Wednesday. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Sherman’s arraignment.