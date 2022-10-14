HINSDALE, N.H. — A Brattleboro man attempting to drive a stolen John Deere lawn mower to Vermont is being arraigned in Cheshire Superior Court in Keene, N.H. today.
"He went on a mini-crime wave," said Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj.
David Guadelupe was taken into custody Thursday following a slow-speed chase down Main Street that ended on one of the athletic fields next to Hinsdale Middle/High School.
"His crime spree might have actually started Wednesday night," said Rataj. "We don't think we've found all the damage he's done yet. We've contacted people who didn't even know they've been burglarized."
Rataj said Det. Lt. Melissa Evans was riding in a cruiser being driven by a new officer, Victor LeClair, when they received reports of a man driving a lawn mower on the wrong side of the road.
"People were worried he would get killed," said Rataj, who said Guadelupe was apparently throwing stuff from the lawn mower as he slowly eluded arrest.
Rataj noted Guadelupe has "a pretty extensive" criminal record in Vermont.
In New Hampshire, he has been cited with burglary, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and attempting to elude. Other charges may result, said Rataj.
More details will be available after Guadelupe is arraigned today.