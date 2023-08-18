WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — A Brattleboro man, being held on charges of slashing his mother's tires, was charged Friday with the second-degree murder of Timothy Barbour earlier this month at the Harris Hill ski jump in Brattleboro.
Matthew Dulmaine, 25, was living in his car while parked at the ski jump, according to court records, and an apparent chance encounter with Barbour, 59, led to Barbour's death sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. Barbour and his bicycle were found over an embankment near the ski jump on Aug. 2, and an autopsy revealed he died of a head injury.
Blood stains matching Barbour were found on a baseball bat in Dulmaine's car, police said, and blood stains matching Barbour were also found inside Dulmaine's car.
The autopsy also revealed white flecks, similar to car paint chips, on Barbour's clothing. Dulmaine drove a white Subaru Impreza.
Dulmaine's formal arraignment on murder charges Friday was postponed because of a conflict of interest by his court-appointed attorney on the tire-slashing/ aggravated stalking incident. Dulmaine is also a suspect in another tire-slashing incident at the ski jump, where three tires were slashed on a Land Rover while a couple was out on a walk on nearby trails.
Rick Ammons of the Vermont Public Defender's Office told Windsor Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Mann Friday afternoon that the Windham County public defender's office had represented Barbour in an earlier court case and he was not comfortable proceeding with the case. Barbour had been represented by Mimi Brill, who is the Windham County public defender and Ammons' boss.
He asked that Dulmaine's arraignment be rescheduled for Monday in Windham Superior Court. Dulmaine's arraignment, along with several other Windham County criminal cases, were temporarily transferred to Windsor Superior Court, as often happens on Fridays.
Dulmaine, who appeared in blue prison garb via a video hookup from the state prison in Springfield, had been arrested on Aug. 3 by Brattleboro police for the tire-slashing incident at his mother's home in Vernon. There was another tire-slashing incident at the Harris Hill ski jump in Brattleboro, also on Aug. 1.
People came forward to the Brattleboro police after Barbour's body was found over an embankment near the ski jump on Cedar Street, reporting that they had seen a man fitting Dulmaine's description near the ski jump and living in a car, which was traced to Dulmaine.
Dulmaine's brother Brandon told police that Matthew had recently lost his apartment in downtown Brattleboro and was living in his car, believed to be at the ski jump, and that he had changed since he had taken LSD.
His brother told police that Dulmaine had "lost a lot of money and started using acid, and still used it."
"Since Dulmaine started using acid, Brandon said he hadn't been the same," court records stated, and that his brother had an "undiagnosed mental health issue."
And Dulmaine's mother told police that the family was scared of Matthew Dulmaine, and that he was easy to anger and could turn violent.
According to previous news reports in the Reformer, Dulmaine was a stand-out athlete at Brattleboro Union High School, excelling in baseball and swimming. He went on to swim at Bentley University in Massachusetts at one point.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins, who handled Dulmaine's initial court appearance Friday, said afterward that investigators had yet to find any link between Barbour and Dulmaine.
"Investigators were not able to determine a connection at this time," Nevins said.
Police had traced Barbour's whereabouts shortly before his death using his cell phone records, and he had been doing landscaping work at a nearby Brattleboro home on Aug. 1. The last time he used his phone was the afternoon of Aug. 1.
The autopsy revealed that Barbour suffered a severe head injury to the back of his skull.
Dulmaine, who had been arrested on the aggravated stalking charge, was due back in court on Monday afternoon for a weight of the evidence hearing on that earlier charge, since he had been held without bail. Now he will be arraigned on the murder as well.
Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver said after Dulmaine's court appearance that she was disappointed that Ammons waited until mid-afternoon to remove himself from the Dulmaine case.
She said that Matthew Valerio, the state's defender general, would now appoint another lawyer to represent Dulmaine.
Barbour received a six-month sentence two years ago for robbing people at the Brattleboro Municipal Ski Hill. He later apologized during his sentencing, and said his behavior was due to addiction.
Brattleboro police announced Dulmaine's arrest Friday morning with a press release.
“I could not be prouder of our Criminal Investigation Division,” stated Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy in a press release. “Their dedication to this case is evident in the quality of their investigation, and their perseverance in the investigation has provided a swift result for the family and the community. We are also grateful for the collaborative nature of all of our law enforcement partners in Vermont, without which this investigation would have been much more difficult.”