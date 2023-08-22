BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man was charged Tuesday with the armed robberies Sunday of the Putney Road Sunoco station and the Canal Street Sunoco station.
Jonathan Holway, 29, was taken into custody Monday at Green Mountain Apartments, 81 Landmark Hill Road, along with Cory Munger, 27, where they were apparently living with their girlfriends. Munger was originally also charged with the assault and robbery at the Putney Road Sunoco, but Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes ruled there was not enough evidence specifically against Munger.
Brattleboro police said the two men are also suspects in three other armed robberies last month — one in Dummerston, one in Keene, N.H., and one in West Chesterfield, N.H.
Police, after receiving a search warrant for the apartment, found an air gun that matched the description of the weapon used in both robberies, as well as clothing that the robbers were wearing. Police also said a tattoo on Holway's wrist matched the surveillance video of the robber at the Shell station in West Chesterfield, N.H. on July 31.
Holway and Munger, who gave a false name to police Monday and then tried to flee, are also suspects in armed robberies at the Sunoco station in Dummerston on July 17, and at an Irving station in Keene, N.H., on July 25 and the Shell station in Chesterfield, N.H., on July 31.
The Putney Road Sunoco station is within easy walking distance from the apartment complex.
Police eventually found Holway hiding in the apartment under a mattress. They said because of previous violent experiences with him they called for additional manpower and while the police were waiting, Holway disappeared into the apartment.
Police said they found several articles in the apartment search that linked them to the earlier robberies.
No one was hurt in any of the five robberies, according to court records.
Holway and Munger's arraignments were delayed for a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon, and despite the lack of armed robbery charges against Munger in Windham County, he will face additional, armed robbery charges in Rutland County, according to Rutland Deputy State's Attorney Peter Bevere.
He was finally arraigned Tuesday on the charge of giving false information to a police officer when he misidentified himself and held for lack of $200 bail.
Both Munger and Holway had active arrest warrants at the time they were arrested Monday, around noon, at the Landmark Hill Road apartment complex. Munger, when first questioned by police Monday, identified himself as Dustin Cormia.
Police also found a maroon Kia SUV, which was caught on numerous Putney Road businesses video security systems Sunday. The vehicle belongs to Holway's girlfriend, police said.
Munger, identified as Cormia, was charged in early July with possession of narcotics and resisting arrest, and Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown told Judge Hayes his office was trying to amend and correct those drug charges against Munger.
A Brattleboro police officer recognized Munger at the apartment complex when he gave his name as Cormia, and the officer said his real name was Munger.
The judge told Brown to refile the narcotics charges against Munger rather than try and amend the charges.
The judge suggested that a "no contact" order be put in place between Holway and Munger, and that sheriff's deputies would be expected to keep them from talking while they were being transported back to jail.
Munger, aka Cormia, is expected to be arraigned in Rutland Superior Court on Wednesday on the Rutland County charges, and he was held on bail until that arraignment.
"Once again, I am proud of the professionalism and tenacity of our personnel,” Chief Norma Hardy said in a release. “They wasted no time in locating the suspects of multiple violent crimes, safely taking them into custody, and securing warrants to search for evidence. This action shows their dedication to public safety and their desire to hold those accountable who victimize our community.”
