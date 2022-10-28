BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man was convicted of domestic assault Thursday after a jury deliberated only 25 minutes.
Jeffrey M. Rivard, 39, was convicted of domestic assault in the presence of a child after a one-day trial.
Rivard was released pending sentencing by Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins said the jury deliberated 25 minutes on Thursday before returning a guilty verdict.
According to an affidavit filed by Brattleboro Police, Rivard was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, at the Black Mountain Inn after he allegedly assaulted a woman that he knew. A child tried to intervene and stop the assault, police said.
The woman, who locked herself in the bathroom of her motel room, told police she was afraid Rivard might kill her unintentionally, and she was also afraid for the safety of the child.
Rivard has filed a complaint in U.S. District Court alleging a violation of his civil rights in connection with the case.