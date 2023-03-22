SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating the death of a man who had been incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility.
The Vermont State Police said Romeo Reome III, 53, of Brattleboro, was found unresponsive in his cell after prison staff were alerted by Reome’s cellmate during a routine check at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday. He had been in custody since Aug. 15, 2022 on a sentence of six to eight years for aggravated assault.
Prison staff provided emergency medical care and called first responders to the prison, according to a news release. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and Reome was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said that following standard procedure, the Department of Corrections notified the Vermont State Police of Reome’s death at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday, and a detective responded to the prison to perform a death investigation. Reome had numerous health problems and was treated Tuesday at Springfield Hospital before being returned to the prison, according to the news release.
An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they will provide updates when possible.